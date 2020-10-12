‘Plague-ridden’ Mike Lee shredded for not wearing a mask despite positive COVID test
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was diagnosed ten days ago with the novel coronavirus — but on Monday he attended Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing and didn’t even bother to wear a mask when he spoke.
Lee’s decision not to wear a mask, despite the fact that he could still potentially infect his colleagues and their staffers with a disease that has killed 215,000 Americans in just eight months, drew an instant backlash on Twitter.
Check out some reactions below.
How quickly "Pro-life" became "Pro-virus." https://t.co/sv9jIhMETx
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 12, 2020
Plague-ridden Mike Lee is working in person without a mask.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 12, 2020
Utah GOP Sen Mike Lee appearing at Barrett hearing in person, without a mask, just 10 days after testing positive for covid, violating CDC quarantine guidelines. This is same guy who says he doesn't believe in democracy pic.twitter.com/2QCcIP6vg9
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 12, 2020
with mike lee going mask off and lindsay graham potentially infected there's a chance this hearing becomes the second barrett superspreader event
— b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 12, 2020
What would the harm have been to Mike Lee to wear a damn mask for his opening statement?
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2020
Why isn't Graham socially distancing from covid patient Mike Lee? Does Graham think he can't get infected because he already is infected? https://t.co/kXfAVYUkgH
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) October 12, 2020
Mike Lee is pro-afterlife.
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 12, 2020
Sen. Mike Lee, who last week told us we aren't a democracy, has COVID and is lecturing everyone, raising his voice, all without a mask.
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) October 12, 2020
Senator Mike Lee, who was at the White House superspreader event, and is COVID-19 positive is speaking without his mask at Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.
Without his mask. No words.
— Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) October 12, 2020
Senator "democracy isn't the objective" Mike Lee is up now, maskless after testing positive for coronavirus. He is explaining at present that the law "consists of words."
— Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) October 12, 2020
The Senate GOP is anti-life. https://t.co/M18Ut8Kg6t
— Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 12, 2020