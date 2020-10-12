‘Plague-ridden’ Mike Lee shredded for not wearing a mask despite positive COVID test

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was diagnosed ten days ago with the novel coronavirus — but on Monday he attended Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing and didn’t even bother to wear a mask when he spoke.

Lee’s decision not to wear a mask, despite the fact that he could still potentially infect his colleagues and their staffers with a disease that has killed 215,000 Americans in just eight months, drew an instant backlash on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some reactions below.

Plague-ridden Mike Lee is working in person without a mask. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 12, 2020

Utah GOP Sen Mike Lee appearing at Barrett hearing in person, without a mask, just 10 days after testing positive for covid, violating CDC quarantine guidelines. This is same guy who says he doesn't believe in democracy pic.twitter.com/2QCcIP6vg9 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

with mike lee going mask off and lindsay graham potentially infected there's a chance this hearing becomes the second barrett superspreader event — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What would the harm have been to Mike Lee to wear a damn mask for his opening statement? — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why isn't Graham socially distancing from covid patient Mike Lee? Does Graham think he can't get infected because he already is infected? https://t.co/kXfAVYUkgH — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) October 12, 2020

Mike Lee is pro-afterlife. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Mike Lee, who last week told us we aren't a democracy, has COVID and is lecturing everyone, raising his voice, all without a mask. — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) October 12, 2020

Senator Mike Lee, who was at the White House superspreader event, and is COVID-19 positive is speaking without his mask at Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing. Without his mask. No words. — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) October 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator "democracy isn't the objective" Mike Lee is up now, maskless after testing positive for coronavirus. He is explaining at present that the law "consists of words." — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) October 12, 2020

The Senate GOP is anti-life. https://t.co/M18Ut8Kg6t — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 12, 2020