Postmaster General DeJoy shoveled nearly $700,000 into Trump’s 2020 convention before getting job: documents reveal

On Saturday, CNN reported that prior to taking office, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy contributed almost $700,000 to the 2020 Republican National Convention.
“The new filings Friday at the Federal Election Commission from the Charlotte Host Committee show four donations from DeJoy between late December 2018 and late March 2020, totaling $685,230,” reported Fredreka Schouten.
“DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman and Republican mega-donor, was the lead fundraiser for the convention before he was tapped to lead the USPS,” continued the report. “DeJoy’s relationship with President Donald Trump, along with the President’s repeated false claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud, has sparked allegations that the administration is using the nation’s mail system to sway the election. DeJoy has denied the allegations.”
Among the alleged changes are the removal and dismantling of several mail sorting machines costing millions of dollars, new restrictions on overtime for postal employees, and stricter scheduling requirements for delivery trucks that caused several of them to ship out partially or even completely empty. Federal courts have reversed some of these changes ahead of the election.
