Postmaster General DeJoy shoveled nearly $700,000 into Trump’s 2020 convention before getting job: documents reveal

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, CNN reported that prior to taking office, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy contributed almost $700,000 to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“The new filings Friday at the Federal Election Commission from the Charlotte Host Committee show four donations from DeJoy between late December 2018 and late March 2020, totaling $685,230,” reported Fredreka Schouten.

“DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman and Republican mega-donor, was the lead fundraiser for the convention before he was tapped to lead the USPS,” continued the report. “DeJoy’s relationship with President Donald Trump, along with the President’s repeated false claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud, has sparked allegations that the administration is using the nation’s mail system to sway the election. DeJoy has denied the allegations.”

Among the alleged changes are the removal and dismantling of several mail sorting machines costing millions of dollars, new restrictions on overtime for postal employees, and stricter scheduling requirements for delivery trucks that caused several of them to ship out partially or even completely empty. Federal courts have reversed some of these changes ahead of the election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump is ranting and raving — and he shouldn’t have the nuclear codes

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

In 1974, as the Watergate scandal swirled around him, Richard Nixon was a hot mess. He was depressed, withdrawn and drinking heavily. He would rant and rave about his enemies, real and perceived, and the gross injustices that had befallen him just for committing a bunch of crimes. His aides and cabinet became increasingly alarmed--especially when, during a private meeting, Nixon told a group of representatives, “I can go in my office and pick up a telephone, and in 25 minutes, millions of people will be dead.”

2020 Election

Trump plotted to inflate his worth a billion dollars and leave his kids with a massive tax bill: Michael Cohen

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen shared a story about the president's attempts to inflate his personal worth, purely for vanity purposes, that would have left his children with a massive tax bill if he died -- with the president saying he didn't care.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Cohen said that Trump just pulled numbers out of the air when he was with Cohen and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg as part of a plot to get increased fawning coverage from the press.

According to Cohen, Trump suggested inflating his worth over a billion dollars because it sounded better.

Breaking Banner

North Carolina GOP candidate refusing to take down ugly religious and racist Facebook smears as GOP looks the other way

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

On Saturday, the News & Observer reported on a series of anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, and transphobic Facebook rants by Mark Robinson, an African-American gun rights activist who won the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor of North Carolina in a surprising upset earlier this year.

"Robinson and his campaign did not respond to multiple calls and emails seeking an interview for this story," reported Colin Campbell. "But he told WRAL News last month that he won’t apologize for any of the comments posted to Facebook over the past several years. 'I’m not ashamed of anything that I post,' he told the TV station." Meanwhile, the North Carolina Republican Party has not commented on the issue and "continues to run ads featuring Robinson with the party’s candidate for governor."

