President Trump generates more fake news about mail-in ballots than social media: Harvard study

6 mins ago

President Donald J. Trump speaks to a large crowd at the "Keep America Great" rally held at the Wildwoods Convention Center. (Benjamin Clapp / Shutterstock.com)

Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society published a working paper earlier this month studying disinformation around the subject of mail-in voting, Recode reports.

Analyzing millions of social media posts, the study found that President Trump was one of the main sources of debunked claims that mail-in ballots are being used in election fraud.

“In particular, the study found that the president himself, on Twitter as well as through press conferences and interviews, was the main source of falsehoods about mail-in voter fraud,” Recode’s Rani Molla writes. “In turn, right-wing media organizations and media organizations in general abetted the spread of that misinformation by uncritically parroting it without full context.”

Read the full report over at Recode.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
