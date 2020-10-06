Suicide prevention info trends on unemployment board after Trump slams door on COVID stimulus: report

On Tuesday night, following President Donald Trump’s announcement via Twitter that he was closing the door on any additional COVID-19 stimulus talks until after the election, the markets went into crisis mode, with the Dow Jones closing 375 points lower.

But markets were not the only things suffering at the news from the president.

According to Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein, in the hours following the announcement, a list of suicide prevention resources started trending on r/unemployment, a subreddit for people left out of work in the economic downturn.

ADVERTISEMENT