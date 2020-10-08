Priest caught desecrating altar while filming threesome inside Louisiana church: report

NOLA.com is reporting a lurid tale that resulted in the arrest of a local priest.

“The lights inside Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River were on later than usual on Sept. 30, so a passerby stopped to take a closer look,” NOLA reported. “Peering inside, the onlooker allegedly saw the pastor of the small parish half-naked, having sex with two women on the altar, according to court documents. The women were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots. There were sex toys and stage lighting. And a cell phone was mounted on a tripod, recording it all.”

The witness reportedly began shooting their own video of the scene and called police.

“Officers then booked the Rev. Travis Clark, who has been pastor of Saints Peter and Paul since 2019, on obscenity charges,” NOLA reported. “New details, however, have emerged in court filings that paint a lurid picture of a priest purportedly taping himself engaged in sexual role play while desecrating a sacred place within the church.”

“Public records additionally show one of the women allegedly involved, 41-year-old Mindy Dixon, is an adult film actress who also works for hire as a dominatrix,” NOLA reported. “A social media account associated with her published a post on Sept. 29 saying she was on her way to the New Orleans area to meet another dominatrix ‘and defile a house of God.'”

Read the full report.