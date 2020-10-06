Pro-Trump conspiracy group QAnon banned from Facebook as a ‘militarized social movement’: report

Just as President Donald Trump launched a series of false ads about him being immune from COVID-19, Facebook announced that it would bar any QAnon groups from their platform.

NBC News reported Tuesday that the Q ban will “bring to parity what we’ve been doing on other pieces of policy with regard to militarized social movements,” such as militia and terror groups. Such groups have been brought down on social media for encouraging violence or an overthrow of the government.

“Starting today, we will remove Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts for representing QAnon. We’re starting to enforce this updated policy today and are removing content accordingly, but this work will take time and will continue in the coming days and weeks,” Facebook said in a press release. “Our Dangerous Organizations Operations team will continue to enforce this policy and proactively detect content for removal instead of relying on user reports.”

Facebook still hasn’t acted to stop Trump’s lies about the coronavirus on their platform.

