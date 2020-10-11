Quantcast
‘Propaganda’: Trump campaign exposed for using Dr. Fauci out of context in new ad

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Fauci and Donald Trump AFP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’ top infectious disease expert, told media outlets Sunday that he did not consent to being featured in an ad by the Trump campaign, saying his words were taken out of context.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci said in a statement provided to NBC and CNN.

The ad, released last week shortly after the president was was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following treatment for COVID-19, touts the president’s response to the virus. The ad includes a short clip of Fauci saying “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more” in an attempt to make it appear as if he is praising Trump’s response. But he was not.

Also Sunday, on ABC News’ “This Week”, host Jon Karl said he requested Fauci come on his show for an interview, and although Fauci was willing, the White House blocked Fauci’s appearance.

Here is the new Trump 30-second TV spot.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
