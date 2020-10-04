Protest morale needs to remain high after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision: Philly organizers
PHILADELPHIA — Rage continued to boil among Black activists Saturday, days after a Kentucky grand jury declined to indict three white Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot in her Louisville apartment during a botched narcotics investigation.“We have to organize like our lives depend on it, because they do,” said Krystal Strong, 35, an organizer for the Black Lives Matter chapter in Philadelphia and the Black Philly Radical Collective, a group that advocates for the Black community and has called to defund and restructure the policing syst…
Guest says Minnesota fundraiser with Trump ‘very safely done’
MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul philanthropist and political donor who attended a Shorewood fundraiser with President Donald Trump shortly before his COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed said Saturday that guests were all tested beforehand and were careful about social distancing.“It was very safely done,” said Helene Houle, who paid $100,000 to attend the president’s fundraiser Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Minnesota business leader Marty Davis.Houle said in a phone interview that guests were told to arrive at least an hour ahead of start time and to wait in their cars.“They gave us the test i... (more…)
Senate hopeful Cal Cunningham sorry for sexy texts to strategist
Cal Cunningham, the North Carolina attorney hoping to upend incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Election Day, has apologized for sending racy texts to a female strategist.“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” read one of Cunningham’s provocative messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, which was obtained by National File.The steamy banter appeared to be reciprocal with Todd texting, “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big (proposal requests), etc. So the only thing I want on my to-do list is you.”Todd has not commented on the incident, as of late Saturda... (more…)
America’s Black farmers work to uproot racism
In the sweltering heat of a greenhouse, Brooke Bridges inspects long rows of tomato plants, pleased to see a bountiful harvest growing. Once ripe, the crop will be picked and packed, then delivered mainly to poor Black and minority families around Albany, the capital of New York state.
"A beautiful box of produce can spark something in them and remind them of who they are as a Black person in America," said the 29-year-old Bridges, who gave up an acting career in California to move to the New York countryside.
This young Black woman is one of seven employees working for Soul Fire Farm, which calls itself a "BIPoC-centered community farm" -- the acronym standing for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.