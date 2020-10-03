‘Proud Boys’ founder rallies Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center: report

The founder of a controversial right-wing organization that Donald Trump refused to condemn during Tuesday night’s presidential campaign rallied supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center as the president remained hospitalized inside.

Trump was airlifted from the White House on Friday and is one of a growing number of top Republicans who have caught COVID-19.

UPDATE: Here are individuals linked to WH who have tested positive for COVID-19

Chris Christie (*new)

President Trump

Melania Trump

Hope Hicks

Kellyanne Conway

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Bill Stepien

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Ronna McDaniel

Rev. John Jenkins — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2020

On Saturday, “Proud Boys” founder Gavin McInnes was spotted outside the hospital, as the crowd reportedly chanted his name.

CNN’s D.J. Judd posted a picture of his monitor showing McInnes.

It appears that Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, is here at Walter Reed Medical Center— supporters on site starting chanting “Gavin! Gavin!” as he arrived. Trump’s shoutout to the group during the debate bolstered the Proud Boys: https://t.co/gGx7QdtCQM pic.twitter.com/vtamSSPQzR — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 3, 2020

During his debate with Joe Biden, Trump refused to condemn the “Proud Boys.”

“Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys are celebrating comments made by President Donald Trump after he was asked ​to condemn White supremacists, and refused to do so, during Tuesday’s presidential debate,” CNN reported Thursday. “The President instead used ​his allotted time to blame ​what he called ‘antifa and the left’ for violence and to tell the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by.'”

“Some emblazoned the ​phrase “stand back and stand by” onto the group’s logos. Others treated the President​’s choice of the words ‘stand by’ as a sort of rallying cry — and have since been promoting it. Now, they’re turning it into profit by selling merchandise with the comment on it,” CNN reported.