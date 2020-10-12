Quantcast
‘Pure Evil’: New photo of maskless ‘patient zero’ Trump surrounded by Secret Service goes viral

Published

37 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (AFP)

A photo (below) of a recently coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump – maskless and making his way to board Air Force One – is going viral on social media.

The photo, taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows the president nearly surrounded by his Secret Service detail, one of whom does not look happy.

On Sunday Trump falsely boasted he is “immune” from the deadly coronavirus, and has a “protective glow” after spending several days and nights at Walter Reed. Minutes ago Trump’s physician announced he has had one negative coronavirus test since contracting the virus.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
