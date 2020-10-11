Quantcast
Regeneron CEO pours cold water on Trump claim antibody cocktail made him immune to COVID

Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

Following his departure from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly claimed a cure for COVID-19: the Regeneron antibody cocktail. However, Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that Trump’s positive experience with the antibody cocktail is no reason to claim a cure of the virus.

“The president’s case is a case of one, and that’s what we call a case report,” Schleifer told CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday. “And it is evidence of what’s happening, but it’s kind of the weakest evidence that you can get… [T]he real evidence about how good a drug is and what it will do on average has to come from these larger clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard, and those are ongoing.”

Schleifer confirmed that the antibody cocktail does create immunity from COVID-19, but that “it’s probably going to last you for months” versus a long-term cure.

Axios reported that Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which is developing a similar therapy, have applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Watch the video below.

