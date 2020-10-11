Regeneron CEO pours cold water on Trump claim antibody cocktail made him immune to COVID

Following his departure from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly claimed a cure for COVID-19: the Regeneron antibody cocktail. However, Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that Trump’s positive experience with the antibody cocktail is no reason to claim a cure of the virus.

“The president’s case is a case of one, and that’s what we call a case report,” Schleifer told CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday. “And it is evidence of what’s happening, but it’s kind of the weakest evidence that you can get… [T]he real evidence about how good a drug is and what it will do on average has to come from these larger clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard, and those are ongoing.”

Schleifer confirmed that the antibody cocktail does create immunity from COVID-19, but that “it’s probably going to last you for months” versus a long-term cure.

Axios reported that Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which is developing a similar therapy, have applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Does @Regeneron’s antibody cocktail “cure" #Covid19 as @realDonaldTrump claims? $REGN's Leonard Schleifer tells @margbrennan Trump was an ideal candidate for treatment: "He was elderly, he had some risk factors, and didn't have his own immune system in gear when he was sick" pic.twitter.com/W8N89MC4lY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 11, 2020

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

A Regeneron executive and one of its directors sold $1,000,000 worth of stocks two days after President Trump announced he was taking their therapeutic, recent filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reveal. https://t.co/XtcVVH2jPp — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2020

Our statement on the White House compassionate use request for our investigational monoclonal antibody cocktail: https://t.co/cfGTNx3lV7 — Regeneron (@Regeneron) October 2, 2020