Registered Republican busted after hacking government website to change Ron DeSantis’ voter info

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly altered Governor Ron DeSantis’ voter registration information, NBC2 reports.

When DeSantis went to vote at his polling location this Monday, he was told that his primary address in the Florida database had been changed by an unknown person. DeSantis then immediately contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation found that the IP address that submitted the request to change the governor’s address was traced back to 20-year-old Rosa Acevedo from Naples. They then raided a home, they found Anthony Steven Guevara, Emilio Acevedo and Rosa Acevedo located in the home.

Guevara told investigators he went to the “Voter Information Lookup” section on the “dos.myflorida.com” website and entered Governor DeSantis’ first name, last name, and date of birth. Authorities have not revealed how Guevara changed the information.

Guevara was arrested and remains under $5,000 bond. He is a registered Republican, according to voting records.