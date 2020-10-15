Coronavirus reinfections are real — here’s what that means for controlling the pandemic
The first confirmed case of an American who got COVID-19 twice adds to scant but mounting evidence that people can be reinfected with the coronavirus — and get sicker than during the initial bout.The 25-year-old Nevada man, who had no known immune problems, got a mild case of COVID-19 in April. About a month later, he was diagnosed again and needed hospitalization and oxygen, according to the report published Monday in Lancet Infectious Diseases.The authors say at least three other confirmed cases have been published worldwide, including the first in Hong Kong barely two months ago. But the CO…
Bar owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president
Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.
"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."
‘He does not sound well’: Trump’s health questioned after repeated pronunciation failures at Iowa rally
President Donald Trump on Wednesday held his third daily campaign rally after returning to the campaign trail following his hospitalization for COVID-19.
Trump rallied supporters in Iowa, despite local fears his rally would be a coronavirus super-spreader event.
Indeed, there was no social distancing and few masks at the event.
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1316525716457041928
But the focus returned to Trump's health after he repeatedly failed to pronounce the name of a company while attacking Hunter Biden.
‘I’m not touching that’: Kamala Harris hilariously refuses to answer Maddow’s question
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Wednesday interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
The two discussed coronavirus and the impact the pandemic has had on the debates.
Maddow asked about the controversial decision by NBC News to grant President Donald Trump an exclusively town hall after he boycotted the second debate.
"Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden's going to be on ABC?"