Reluctant 2016 Trump voters say they can’t back him again: ‘Every time he opens his mouth, it’s cringeworthy’
A group of conservatives who reluctantly voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now saying they don’t think they can back him again this year.
In interviews with Politico, several Trump voters from Nebraska who are now either supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden or are weighing staying home this year.
The chief concern of many of these voters is they are sick of the way the president bullies others and makes embarrassing statements on a daily basis.
“Every time he opens his mouth, it is a cringeworthy moment for the world,” Nebraska native Elaine Dlouhy explained. “I don’t know how to say that in a nice way.”
Dlouhy said that she’s now backing Biden despite the fact that she’s uncomfortable with his stance on abortion simply because Trump is “comical and… embarrassing.”
36-year-old Erik Miller tells Politico that he’s very supportive of the president’s policy agenda, but he just can’t get over the way the president treats other people.
“It’s the bullying and the ‘winning’ that bothers me, because that’s a hard one to explain to my kids,” he said. “Am I OK with sitting down with my family and saying, ‘Hey guys, we’re on board with this guy [Trump] … but we’re going to ignore—just set aside—all the other things? That might be a little bit tricky.”
And 42-year-old Robert Joseph also tells Politico that he can’t look his children in the eye while also giving Trump a second term.
“Through the whole Trump presidency, I’ve raised a kid to 8 years old. I’m here to tell you, I just think he’s the sweetest, nicest, most empathetic young man,” he said. “And the problems I have with Trump are exactly in opposition to how I’ve raised him, whether it’s discipline in what you say and what you do or teaching kids to admit when they’re wrong.”
2020 Election
Reluctant 2016 Trump voters say they can’t back him again: ‘Every time he opens his mouth, it’s cringeworthy’
A group of conservatives who reluctantly voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now saying they don't think they can back him again this year.
In interviews with Politico, several Trump voters from Nebraska who are now either supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden or are weighing staying home this year.
The chief concern of many of these voters is they are sick of the way the president bullies others and makes embarrassing statements on a daily basis.
2020 Election
‘This is as serious as it gets’: Morning Joe reveals high number of Trump aides he may have exposed to COVID
A stunned and somber "Morning Joe" panel kicked off Friday morning with the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 and quickly listed off of close presidential aides who have been in contact with him over the past few days and, thus, may have also have been infected.
With the president tweeting out that he did test positive, " Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist commented, "This is as serious as it gets."
Noting that the president likely picked up the virus from White House adviser Hope Hicks, Geist explained, "Hope Hicks had to be quarantined on the way home yesterday, he [Trump] was at a debate with Joe Biden_ obviously they were far apart on Tuesday night."
2020 Election
‘Has President Trump written all over it’: Outrage as Texas Gov slashes ballot drop-off sites to just one per county
In a last-minute move that voting rights groups and Democratic officials decried as a desperate and "blatant voter suppression tactic," the Republican governor of Texas on Thursday issued a proclamation ordering that absentee ballot drop-off locations be limited to one per county in the massive state.
Gov. Greg Abbott's order—which comes just a month before the November election and is likely to face a flood of legal challenges—would have the largest impact on Democratic counties that have established multiple drop-off sites in an effort to make voting as safe and convenient as possible. Recent polling shows President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are neck-and-neck in the state.