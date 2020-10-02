Reluctant 2016 Trump voters say they can’t back him again: ‘Every time he opens his mouth, it’s cringeworthy’

A group of conservatives who reluctantly voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now saying they don’t think they can back him again this year.

In interviews with Politico, several Trump voters from Nebraska who are now either supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden or are weighing staying home this year.

The chief concern of many of these voters is they are sick of the way the president bullies others and makes embarrassing statements on a daily basis.

“Every time he opens his mouth, it is a cringeworthy moment for the world,” Nebraska native Elaine Dlouhy explained. “I don’t know how to say that in a nice way.”

Dlouhy said that she’s now backing Biden despite the fact that she’s uncomfortable with his stance on abortion simply because Trump is “comical and… embarrassing.”

36-year-old Erik Miller tells Politico that he’s very supportive of the president’s policy agenda, but he just can’t get over the way the president treats other people.

“It’s the bullying and the ‘winning’ that bothers me, because that’s a hard one to explain to my kids,” he said. “Am I OK with sitting down with my family and saying, ‘Hey guys, we’re on board with this guy [Trump] … but we’re going to ignore—just set aside—all the other things? That might be a little bit tricky.”

And 42-year-old Robert Joseph also tells Politico that he can’t look his children in the eye while also giving Trump a second term.

“Through the whole Trump presidency, I’ve raised a kid to 8 years old. I’m here to tell you, I just think he’s the sweetest, nicest, most empathetic young man,” he said. “And the problems I have with Trump are exactly in opposition to how I’ve raised him, whether it’s discipline in what you say and what you do or teaching kids to admit when they’re wrong.”