Quantcast
Connect with us

Reporters slam Kayleigh McEnany for ‘endangered lives’ by not quarantining and briefing without a mask

Published

2 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Screen Shot)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the ninth Trump associate present at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to test positive for the coronavirus. McEnany, who became defensive on Friday when she was questioned about when she knew that Counselor to the President Hope Hicks had a positive test Wednesday and/or Thursday morning insisted she had no prior knowledge of Hicks’ coronavirus status when she briefed the press on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany has flouted CDC guidelines on the deadly virus and vehemently supported and defended President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic.

Now she is being highly criticized for her behavior, including removing her mask when talking to reporters as recently as Sunday, despite having been exposed to several people who are coronavirus positive.

She’s also being denounced for her highly-defensive statement insisting she did not know about Hope Hicks’s diagnosis yet offering “no apologies to the colleagues and journalists she willfully put at risk.”

Here’s what journalists and others are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reporters slam Kayleigh McEnany for ‘endangered lives’ by not quarantining and briefing without a mask

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the ninth Trump associate present at the Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to test positive for the coronavirus. McEnany, who became defensive on Friday when she was questioned about when she knew that Counselor to the President Hope Hicks had a positive test Wednesday and/or Thursday morning insisted she had no prior knowledge of Hicks' coronavirus status when she briefed the press on Thursday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump staffers furious as COVID-19 chaos consumes White House

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

White House staffers are furious at their boss as a coronavirus outbreak consumes the West Wing.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, along with at least 10 others in his circle, and staffers are frustrated by the lack of communication from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, reported Axios.

"A bunch of us are talking about it and just gonna make the calls on our own," said one senior White House official, who complained there had been no official communication from Meadows. "Ridiculous."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany’s deputies also testing positive for coronavirus

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Two more White House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deputy press secretary Chad Gilmartin announced that he tested positive over the weekend, and a second reportedly has, as well.

At least a dozen members of President Donald Trump's circle have tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, when the president announced his own infection, including Gilmartin's boss, Kayleigh McEnany.

Gilmartin worked for McEnany on the president's re-election campaign, and joined her at the White House after she was named press secretary in April 2020.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE