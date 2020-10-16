Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican blasted for ‘open bigotry’ and ‘race-baiting trash talk’ for attack on Kamala Harris

Published

6 mins ago

on

GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff (Facebook)

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid sat down Friday evening with Jon Ossoff, Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, to crack open the broad topic of voter suppression as it pertained to Georgia.

“Well, Georgia in the last 10 years, and especially in the last four years Joy, has become much younger and more diverse,” said Ossoff said. “Georgia has come much younger and more diverse – literally by the hour. And that’s the huge shift that we’ve seen here. Remember that Stacey Abrams lost by just one percent in 2018, infamously running against the man who has destroyed our economy here in Georgia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perdue has served alongside Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the U.S. Senate for 1,382 days, but pretended to not know how to pronounce her name during his speech.

“Bernie and Elizabeth and Kah-mah-la or Kah-ma-la or Kamamboamamla or however you say it,” is the rough transcript CNN’s Ryan Nobles provided on Twitter.

Perdue also recently said that President Donald J. Trump’s election was “providential” and suggested that God had a role in Trump’s selection to the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we’re up against Joy, is voter suppression,” Ossoff added. “Georgia is the frontline in the ongoing struggle for voting rights and this new electorate, which is younger and more diverse – if it can’t access polling places, is not going to be able to make itself heard.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republican blasted for ‘open bigotry’ and ‘race-baiting trash talk’ for attack on Kamala Harris

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid sat down Friday evening with Jon Ossoff, Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, to crack open the broad topic of voter suppression as it pertained to Georgia.

"Well, Georgia in the last 10 years, and especially in the last four years Joy, has become much younger and more diverse," said Ossoff said. "Georgia has come much younger and more diverse - literally by the hour. And that's the huge shift that we've seen here. Remember that Stacey Abrams lost by just one percent in 2018, infamously running against the man who has destroyed our economy here in Georgia."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joy Reid rips the ‘boot-licker’ Republicans who refuse to stand up to Trump as the GOP collapses

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

The host of "The ReidOut" on MSNBC blasted "boot-licker" Republicans who refuse to stand up to President Donald Trump.

"What we started to see over the last several days, is Republicans waking up as if from a dream and realizing 'Cr*p, we aligned ousts with a guy who will tank the party,'" Joy Reid explained.

She singled out Ben Sasse (R-NE) for criticizing Trump "behind closed doors where it's safe and Trump can't tweet at him."

She also singled out Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DiSantis (R-FL).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Steve Mnuchin is leaving the country as he continues to fail at reaching stimulus agreement with Pelosi

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

As negotiations chug along at a glacial pace for a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Secretary Steve Mnuchin is traveling overseas.

Mnuchin is expected to travel to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20. Negotiations are expected to resume upon his return to the U.S. Sunday.

"The secretary said yesterday that they were willing to accept our language on the testing, but they had some changes. So we're still waiting to see what the changes are, because as you know, the devil and the angels are in the detail," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in an interview with MSNBC.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE