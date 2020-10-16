Republican blasted for ‘open bigotry’ and ‘race-baiting trash talk’ for attack on Kamala Harris
MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid sat down Friday evening with Jon Ossoff, Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, to crack open the broad topic of voter suppression as it pertained to Georgia.
“Well, Georgia in the last 10 years, and especially in the last four years Joy, has become much younger and more diverse,” said Ossoff said. “Georgia has come much younger and more diverse – literally by the hour. And that’s the huge shift that we’ve seen here. Remember that Stacey Abrams lost by just one percent in 2018, infamously running against the man who has destroyed our economy here in Georgia.”
Perdue has served alongside Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the U.S. Senate for 1,382 days, but pretended to not know how to pronounce her name during his speech.
“Bernie and Elizabeth and Kah-mah-la or Kah-ma-la or Kamamboamamla or however you say it,” is the rough transcript CNN’s Ryan Nobles provided on Twitter.
Sen. David Perdue in a tough re-election fight just told the crowd that President Donald Trump's election was "providential" and suggested God had a hand in electing Trump as President.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020
Perdue also recently said that President Donald J. Trump’s election was “providential” and suggested that God had a role in Trump’s selection to the White House.
“What we’re up against Joy, is voter suppression,” Ossoff added. “Georgia is the frontline in the ongoing struggle for voting rights and this new electorate, which is younger and more diverse – if it can’t access polling places, is not going to be able to make itself heard.”
