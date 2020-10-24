Republican Lisa Murkowski blasted as a ‘liar’ for supporting Amy Coney Barrett after she said she wouldn’t
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said that she didn’t support the vote of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, given that Americans were already voting, and the GOP previously said that there shouldn’t be a judge approved in an election year. It was the reason Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland in 2016.
But Murkowski backed out of her promise, saying that she would support the nomination.
Today, I issued the following statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (https://t.co/boM8FJQHZ4): pic.twitter.com/BiwHMBcLaL
— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) October 24, 2020
“I’ve concluded she’s the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court,” Murkowski said, despite Barrett’s opposition to a woman’s right to choose. “While I oppose the process that led us to this point, I do not hold it against her.”
It drew anger online for those calling out her hypocrisy and her lie that she’d do the right thing.
See the tweets below:
Sen. Murkowski last month: “I do not believe that moving forward on a nominee just over a week removed from a pitched presidential election when partisan tensions are running about as high as they could, I do not think this will help our country become a better version of itself” https://t.co/IgfV4edbCu
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 24, 2020
I'll go hungry donating to her demise. I won't forget to help turn Alaska blue
— Reremamore (@Reremamore1) October 24, 2020
Alaska needs a #SenateBlueWave that starts with Dan Sullivan and finishes with Lisa Murkowski. https://t.co/gXslqfoE0J
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 24, 2020
.@lisamurkowski and clearly, you don't hold it against her that she will decimate voting rights, decimate health care, decimate reproductive rights.
What a phony. https://t.co/KYheerwmyo
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 24, 2020
Shameful, Lisa. Utterly, utterly shameful.
— Mark Ward (@mark__ward) October 24, 2020
— Brandon Foltz @ 🏡 (@BCFoltz) October 24, 2020
Shame on you.
How dare you undermine healthcare for Alaskans.
— Miranda Mirror (@mirror_miranda) October 24, 2020
Of course you did, can't wait to see how you like it in the minority!
— ☮️MariSa with one S🏳️🌈VOTE EARLY (@Marisa_Lynn17) October 24, 2020
NEW: Lisa Murkowski now says she will vote yes on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination, contradicting her previously claims: “…the only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees, is to evaluate Judge Barrett on the merits of her qualifications."
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 24, 2020
From Murkowski. Same routine Republicans pulled with Kavanaugh, acting like it's some sort of punishment if the right-wing nominee doesn't end up on SCOTUS and merely has to remain a federal appellate judge with guaranteed power, status, paycheck, and benefits until they die. https://t.co/kXj6JAFQgS
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 24, 2020
Lisa Murkowski is voting to overturn Roe and take away healthcare from millions of Americans.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 24, 2020
The thing is, Murkowski's fucked either way. She will lose voters by confirming Barrett, and lose voters by not confirming her.
There's nothing strategic here. She's free to vote her conscience. Her conscience support a right-wing takeover of the judiciary. https://t.co/GM1PbDxoJ7
— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 24, 2020