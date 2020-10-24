Quantcast
Republican Lisa Murkowski blasted as a ‘liar’ for supporting Amy Coney Barrett after she said she wouldn’t

Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said that she didn’t support the vote of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, given that Americans were already voting, and the GOP previously said that there shouldn’t be a judge approved in an election year. It was the reason Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland in 2016.

But Murkowski backed out of her promise, saying that she would support the nomination.

“I’ve concluded she’s the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court,” Murkowski said, despite Barrett’s opposition to a woman’s right to choose. “While I oppose the process that led us to this point, I do not hold it against her.”

It drew anger online for those calling out her hypocrisy and her lie that she’d do the right thing.

