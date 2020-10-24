Republican Lisa Murkowski blasted as a ‘liar’ for supporting Amy Coney Barrett after she said she wouldn’t

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said that she didn’t support the vote of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, given that Americans were already voting, and the GOP previously said that there shouldn’t be a judge approved in an election year. It was the reason Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland in 2016.

But Murkowski backed out of her promise, saying that she would support the nomination.

Today, I issued the following statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (https://t.co/boM8FJQHZ4): pic.twitter.com/BiwHMBcLaL — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) October 24, 2020

“I’ve concluded she’s the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court,” Murkowski said, despite Barrett’s opposition to a woman’s right to choose. “While I oppose the process that led us to this point, I do not hold it against her.”

It drew anger online for those calling out her hypocrisy and her lie that she’d do the right thing.

See the tweets below:

Sen. Murkowski last month: “I do not believe that moving forward on a nominee just over a week removed from a pitched presidential election when partisan tensions are running about as high as they could, I do not think this will help our country become a better version of itself” https://t.co/IgfV4edbCu — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 24, 2020

I'll go hungry donating to her demise. I won't forget to help turn Alaska blue — Reremamore (@Reremamore1) October 24, 2020

Alaska needs a #SenateBlueWave that starts with Dan Sullivan and finishes with Lisa Murkowski. https://t.co/gXslqfoE0J — Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 24, 2020

.@lisamurkowski and clearly, you don't hold it against her that she will decimate voting rights, decimate health care, decimate reproductive rights. What a phony. https://t.co/KYheerwmyo — Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 24, 2020

Shameful, Lisa. Utterly, utterly shameful. — Mark Ward (@mark__ward) October 24, 2020

Shame on you.

How dare you undermine healthcare for Alaskans. — Miranda Mirror (@mirror_miranda) October 24, 2020

Of course you did, can't wait to see how you like it in the minority! — ☮️MariSa with one S🏳️‍🌈VOTE EARLY (@Marisa_Lynn17) October 24, 2020

NEW: Lisa Murkowski now says she will vote yes on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination, contradicting her previously claims: “…the only way to put us back on the path of appropriate consideration of judicial nominees, is to evaluate Judge Barrett on the merits of her qualifications." — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 24, 2020

From Murkowski. Same routine Republicans pulled with Kavanaugh, acting like it's some sort of punishment if the right-wing nominee doesn't end up on SCOTUS and merely has to remain a federal appellate judge with guaranteed power, status, paycheck, and benefits until they die. https://t.co/kXj6JAFQgS — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 24, 2020

Lisa Murkowski is voting to overturn Roe and take away healthcare from millions of Americans. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 24, 2020

