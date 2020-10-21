Republican megadonors are holding back their cash as November 3rd approaches
As the 2020 election draws to a close, conservatives in the financial community are growing increasingly wary of investing in Donald Trump’s campaign for reelection, CNBC reports.
“People in the securities and investment industry pumped $20 million into his 2016 run for president, with most going toward super PACs backing his candidacy, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics,” the report states. “That total doesn’t also include the millions of Wall Street contributions that went toward the president’s inauguration after he defeated Hillary Clinton.”
But in this election cycle, donors have given Trump just over $13 million. Others who previously backed Trump financially have disappeared altogether.
According to CNBC, some GOP megadonors have put their money towards helping Republican Senate or House candidates.
Mother called ‘Biden supporter’ while shopping for her son’s favorite cereal — ‘I hope your kid dies’
A Colombian-American woman in Orange County was headed into the grocery store when she was accosted by a man screaming obscenities at her and her child.
“You’re a stupid, ignorant (expletive) and you don’t belong in this country because you’re an illegal,” a man shouted. “I hope your (expletive) kid dies. How about that? I hope he dies of leukemia and suffers a long time."
The woman recorded the dispute in the parking lot. She was at the store to purchase her son's favorite cereal. She said the man called her a “Biden supporter.”
‘Kiss your seat goodbye’: Embattled GOP senator burned to the ground for backing Amy Coney Barrett
Embattled interim Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) threw her support behind the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.
McSally, who was appointed to the Senate after losing her 2018 election for Arizona's other Senate seat, is currently trailing former astronaut Mark Kelly in the polls and fundraising.
"Today, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose grace and incredible command of the law are as evident in person as they were during her confirmation hearings. I look forward to voting in favor of her historic confirmation," McSally posted on Twitter with a photo of the two.
Kristen Welker, moderator tasked with bringing order to final debate
NBC News journalist Kristen Welker has the difficult task of moderating Thursday's final TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden following a chaotic first head-to-head between the presidential candidates.
The 44-year-old will be looking to bring order to the showdown in Nashville, Tennessee, after Fox News anchor Chris Wallace was criticized for presiding over a hard-to-watch bickering fest between the septuagenarians last time out.
Welker, NBC's White House correspondent since 2011, is already under pressure from President Trump and his entourage, who claim she's left-wing, an allegation they regularly throw at mainstream media figures.