Republicans are nervous of letting voters know Amy Coney Barrett’s views: Washington Post
President Donald Trump is taking a far different approach than he did in the 2016 campaign after nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett heads into her confirmation hearings next week with a detailed record that has led many liberals and conservatives to believe she would support restricting, if not outright overturning, the landmark decision that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion,” Seung Min Kim wrote in a new Washington Post analysis.
“But as her nomination fight unfurls in an increasingly heated election season, top Republicans — from President Trump to individual senators — appear to be playing down the impact Barrett’s confirmation would have on the fate of abortion rights in the United States,” the newspaper noted. “In a pair of general-election debates, both Trump and Vice President Pence danced around the question of the law and abortion access — a stark contrast to then-candidate Trump’s explicit promise four years ago to nominate only justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing the procedure. And in the Senate, an upstart conservative Republican’s push to confirm justices who view Roe as wrongly decided is causing visible discomfort among his GOP colleagues who believe Supreme Court nominees should face no such litmus test in their confirmation process.”
Barrett’s nomination could impact the 2020 elections.
“Recent polling suggests that Americans oppose overturning the nearly 50-year-old decision by a wide margin, although by how much depends on the poll,” the newspaper reported. “A Fox News poll released this week found that 61 percent of registered voters said the Supreme Court should let the ruling stand, while 28 percent said it should be overturned, roughly 2-to-1 opposition. A September national survey by the Marquette University Law School found that 56 percent of Americans opposed the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade while 32 percent supported it.”
Read the full report.
Trump announced Saturday rally in Florida and said ‘I feel so good’ — and then his ‘hoarse’ voice gave out: report
President Donald Trump announced plans to resume campaign rallies despite his COVID-19 infection.
"Watching the news coverage and angry at the state of the race, Mr. Trump has been imploring aides to let him resume campaign rallies as soon as this weekend, which now could be possible. He showed up again in the Oval Office on Thursday despite efforts to get him to remain in the residence until he was more fully recovered," The New York Times reported Thursday. "Around the White House and inside the Trump campaign, some advisers are worried. Others are looking at the calendar and arguing that there is still a lot of time left while they realize there are few if any opportunities to change the trajectory of the race. That would be especially true without next week’s debate."
Trump wants to debate Biden in person despite COVID — campaign cites note from White House doctor
On Thursday, the Trump campaign said that the president wants to debate Joe Biden in person, following the original schedule as planned, even in spite of the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.
The campaign pointed to the new announcement from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, who claimed earlier in the day that he believes the president will be fit to safely participate in public events as soon as Saturday — even though that is not quite within the recommended 10-day quarantine deadline past the first positive COVID test.