Republicans are praying Trump won’t ‘sabotage’ himself — and drag them down with him: CNN analyst
On Saturday, CNN analyst Alex Burns described how Republicans have given up on trying to get President Donald Trump to stay on message, and are just hoping he doesn’t actively work against them.
“So do we know anything about what is happening behind the scenes, his speechwriters, people, is there anybody trying to change the narrative for him and maybe he’s just not listening?” asked anchor Christi Paul. “Because I think it is hard for people to understand the kind of support he has behind the scenes.”
“Well, my understanding from my reporting is that, yes, there are people who have consistently tried to nudge him more in the direction of talking about the economy, generally, and signs of the economy that it may be recovering, although the signs are not as encouraging now as it might have been two or three months ago because of the surge in the coronavirus pandemic,” said Burns. “But a lot of Republicans that I talked to at this point and they felt this way for a couple of weeks now, have sort of reached the acceptance stage of the President Trump experience in this campaign. Just feeling like, he’s going to do what he’s going to do and they just need to kind of run their own races and try to sort of grit their teeth and get through this and hope that he does not sort of sabotage himself even more dramatically than he has before election day.”
“I don’t want to overstate the optimism on the Republican side that this is possible,” added Burns. “But the people in a position to call him up on stage are aggressive intervention [sic]. My understanding is, they’ve reached the conclusion there is no chance that would be successful and it is not worth the try.”
Trump’s 2016 ‘contract’ for America demolished by CNN host as a collection of failed promises
On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell examined President Donald Trump's promises from 2016 — and compared them to his record.
"At campaign rallies across the country, supporters of the president have held these signs: 'Promises Made, Promises Kept," said Blackwell. "So this morning, we're looking at the promises that the president delivered on and the ones that he has not."
"Let's take you back to October 22, 2016," said Blackwell. "Candidate Trump released his Contract with the American Voter, outlined 100-day action plan to, quote, 'restore honesty, accountability and bring change to Washington,' closed quote. 28 promises. Of those 28, nine have been fulfilled. And we're talking renegotiating NAFTA agreement, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, selecting a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia."
Trump’s ‘attempted purge’ of late ballots could screw over military voters: CNN’s John Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Friday explained how President Donald Trump's attempts to stop late-arriving ballots from being counted could screw over the same military voters who largely backed him four years ago.
During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon cited the president's recent remarks about how he hoped the Supreme Court would cut off counting ballots on the day after election day.
"Hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won't be allowed by the various courts," the president said this week.
Avlon, however, argued that this could backfire on the president.