Republicans’ COVID crisis is ‘spiraling out of control’ and US ally worries Ivanka may end up president: report
There are only 31 days left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election and three GOP senators are currently in quarantine for the COVID-19, making the U.S. Senate potentially up for grabs. Trump is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center and there’s a pending U.S. Supreme Court pick literally waiting in the wings for the GOP to add her to the bench.
In an article for Vanity Fair Saturday, special correspondent Gabriel Sherman said he was approached by a prominent Republican who offered, “It’s weird that all these Republicans are getting it. I don’t know what the fuck is going on. But one thing I’ve learned is: when something major happens 30 days before an election, it usually has to do with the election.”
An outside White House adviser told Sherman that a high-level government official from a G-7 country asked him if Trump would try to appoint Ivanka president instead of Mike Pence.
“He’s broken every norm so far, so they think anything is possible,” the source said.
The White House declined a request for comment.
For Ivanka to become president, Trump would have to resign from office. At that point, Mike Pence would ascend to the presidency. If Pence then nominated Ivanka for VP and she was confirmed by the GOP Senate, she could become president if Pence also resigned the presidency.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘infuriated’ his chief of staff told the press his health was ‘very concerning’: NYT
President Donald J. Trump is reportedly furious at White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows following his less-than-stellar address to the nation about his boss' health. The difference of opinion occurred minutes after the president's team of doctors gave a rosy interpretation of their patient's road to recovery. The conflicting information was public fodder for the remainder of the day Saturday with numerous television news channels digging in an attempt at reaching some sort of reality.
“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows told reporters, asking not to be mentioned by name. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham dodges term limits question — but reminds debate audience they can vote him out of office
Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) struggled to defend his record during a Saturday evening debate.
Graham is facing a tough re-election battle from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who took the incumbent to task for hypocrisy in pushing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Graham was asked what he would tell supporters of term limits and how long he thought senator should serve.
"Well, I’ll leave that up to the voters," said Graham, who has served in the Senate since 2003.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham taken to task in South Carolina debate: ‘Senator, how good is your word?’
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison Saturday for the first of three debates in Columbia, S.C. where he was publicly challenged to defend his own word.
Speaking on the subject of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Harrison pushed Graham to defend himself to the American people.
"Your promise in 2016 was no judicial nominees should be considered for approval or what have you in the last year of the election," Harrison said. "Senator, how good is your word?"