Republicans’ COVID crisis is ‘spiraling out of control’ and US ally worries Ivanka may end up president: report

Madame President Ivanka Trump. Although it might seem far-fetched and completely out of the realm of possibility, nothing really is ever in the realm of possibility when it comes to expectations within the President Donald J. Trump White House. Vice President Mike Pence has not really been seen since being asked about a contingency plan should it get to that point. And now one G-7 nation is floating the idea of Madame President Ivanka Trump as a relevant concern.



ADVERTISEMENT

There are only 31 days left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election and three GOP senators are currently in quarantine for the COVID-19, making the U.S. Senate potentially up for grabs. Trump is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center and there’s a pending U.S. Supreme Court pick literally waiting in the wings for the GOP to add her to the bench.

In an article for Vanity Fair Saturday, special correspondent Gabriel Sherman said he was approached by a prominent Republican who offered, “It’s weird that all these Republicans are getting it. I don’t know what the fuck is going on. But one thing I’ve learned is: when something major happens 30 days before an election, it usually has to do with the election.”

An outside White House adviser told Sherman that a high-level government official from a G-7 country asked him if Trump would try to appoint Ivanka president instead of Mike Pence.

“He’s broken every norm so far, so they think anything is possible,” the source said.

The White House declined a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ivanka to become president, Trump would have to resign from office. At that point, Mike Pence would ascend to the presidency. If Pence then nominated Ivanka for VP and she was confirmed by the GOP Senate, she could become president if Pence also resigned the presidency.