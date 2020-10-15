Republicans dominated voter registration in key swing state of Florida: report

President Donald Trump’s campaign in Florida has featured rallies despite the pandemic along with parades of boats and golf carts — some of it seems to be paying off.

After the passage of Amendment 4 in 2018 — which was passed by the voters and allowed the restoration of voting rights for Democrats — many analysts had expected a large wave of registrations benefiting Democrats.

But Florida Republicans undermined that effort in the state legislature, requiring all outstanding fees to be paid before ex-felons could register.

On Thursday evening, Dave Wasserman of the Cook Politico Report broke down the final voter registration numbers.

Since the March primary, Democrats have only had a net increase in registrations of 198,000 — while Republicans have seen an increase of 344,000.

Wasserman noted that during the same period in 2016, Democrats out-registered Republicans by more than 30,000 voters.

Just in: final FL voter reg. data. Since this March's primary, here are each party's net gains: GOP: +344,465

Dem: +197,821

NPA/Other: +197,818 Compare to the same period in '16: GOP: +274,207

Dem: +307,961

NPA/Other: +220,857 Trump's '16 FL margin: 112,911 votes — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 16, 2020