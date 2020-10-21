Quantcast
Republicans grow increasingly nervous over potential loss of Senate seat GOP has controlled for decades

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) wants to fill the state’s open Senate seat that been in the hands of Republicans since 1932, and was once widely expected to do so, but thanks to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the seat is more likely to be a toss-up, according to the Washington Post’s Annie Gowen.

Marshall’s Democratic opponent, Barbara Bollier, 62, is a state senator who recently left the GOP, and has focused her platform on battling the pandemic and expanding health care. Gowen reports that she has racked up a “record third-quarter fundraising haul of $13.5 million, and has raised a total of $20 million. Marshall raised $2.7 million in the third quarter and has a total of $5 million.”

While Marshall is still favored to win, internal polling shows a tight race.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
