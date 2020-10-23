‘Republicans have lost their collective minds’: Congressman’s ‘premonition’ tweet widely ridiculed online

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) on Friday discussed a dream his fourth wife had.

“My wife has the gift of premonition,” Higgins claimed, on Twitter.

“Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, ‘unauthorized foods’ and stored water,” Higgins continued. “They said we had been ‘reported.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Becca awoke crying. ‘What happened to our freedom?’ she asked. What indeed,” he added.

My wife has the gift of premonition.

Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, “unauthorized foods” and stored water. They said we had been “reported”.

Becca awoke crying.

What happened to our freedom? She asked.

What indeed. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) October 23, 2020

Higgins’ tweet generation a great deal of discussion online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Are your shrooms locally sourced here in Louisiana? — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Puff puff pass. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How many Keystone lights did you and the Mrs. have last night? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

this is some goofy, goofy shit — Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 23, 2020

aren't you on the House Homeland Security Committee my man? — inverted vibe curve: burgertown must be defended (@PatBlanchfield) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please get her help. There’s no shame in reaching out. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 23, 2020

imagine being able to see the future and still marrying a guy named after moldable mud — [REDACTED]™ (@quasirealSmiths) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

True story: I had a dream last night about my dad. He and I were having a conversation. Then I woke up and remembered that he was killed a few months ago by GOP incompetence. — (((Spooky Werewolf Bar Kochba))) (@dickius) October 23, 2020

Bro what the hell? Are you seriously basing policy positions based on your wife's crazy dreams? — Kyle (@r0astduck) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

can your wife give me the lottery numbers — Chuck Todd's Bangs (@_marymary7) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Seek help, you weirdo — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 23, 2020

I do, too. I had a nightmare that 545 children were cruelly ripped away from their parents by Trump and his jackbooted thugs, and put in freezing cages, never to be reunited with their parents again. Then I woke up and realized Trump had actually done this. — MRW BLM #WearAMask (@marcyrw) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, Mr. Higgins. I am a big fan of your work with SWAT and Homeland Security, and appreciate your concern for losing freedoms and being reported. I am very interested in your fourth wife's gift of premonition and would love to hear some examples of her best ones. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) October 23, 2020

You and Becca might need therapy because having bad dreams happens, but sharing them on Twitter pretending they are possible and there is a scary “federal squad” coming for your food is not normal. — Seeking "If not now, When?” Justice (@combienDUtemps) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Clay Higgins' 4th wife, probably because he keeps projecting his own fascist fever dreams onto them https://t.co/sqz5pyUt3m — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 23, 2020

i regret to inform u that we now have a premonition wife guy https://t.co/B6mNM7r0vH — my pal andy (@andylevy) October 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So apparently Republican lawmakers are going batshit crazy during the final days of the election. https://t.co/awGn8LQ7LR — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 23, 2020

everyone wants to write fanfic now https://t.co/723HgflOOX — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 23, 2020

Well this is a level of crazy that breaks through the noise of an already crazy year. https://t.co/m8SyqSsHFN — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 23, 2020

Republicans have lost their collective minds. https://t.co/13OUyAn9nS — *you're (@RKJ65) October 23, 2020

His wife sounds traumatized by all the guns and knives in the house https://t.co/dw0BDd7Bj8 — jami attenberg (@jamiattenberg) October 23, 2020

It should be understood that these conspiracies are mainstreamed in the GOP. https://t.co/0yjJLSfT7a — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) October 23, 2020

It’s gotta be in-breeding, right? Like there’s no other explanation for this. https://t.co/uDwSsk55px — Cian (@Cianaf) October 23, 2020