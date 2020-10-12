Residents of Florida city terrified of Trump’s super-spreader rally: ‘No person in their right mind would do this’

People living in Sanford, Florida, know they can’t stop President Donald Trump from holding a campaign rally in their city — but they still wish he’d reconsider.

In interviews with The Daily Beast, several Sanford residents said they were worried about the president bringing sickness and disease into their community.

“I’m worried about anybody that has had COVID or tested positive being out in the community in less than two weeks,” Sanford city commissioner Patrick Austin tells The Daily Beast. “It could be the president, it could be my worst enemy. I don’t care who it is. They shouldn’t be out in public.”

One local businessperson, who asked for anonymity for fear of reprisal from local Trump supporters, was even more blunt.

“No person in their right mind would do this and risk so many people,” they said.

Another local businessperson, who similarly wished to remain anonymous, called Trump’s Florida rally “crazy” and said they didn’t believe that “it’s safe to have this rally.”

Adding to the anxiety is the fact that the Trump campaign itself forces rally attendees to sign waivers exempting the campaign from any liability should they contract COVID-19.

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the waiver states.