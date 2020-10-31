REVEALED: Far-right extremists are circulating plans to lock down Arizona streets if Trump is re-elected

On Saturday, The Arizona Republic reported that far-right paramilitary groups are circulating plans to lock down neighborhoods in the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area in the event that President Donald Trump is re-elected, supposedly to police left-wing protesters.

“In Arizona, the head of the Prescott-area chapter of the Oath Keepers group, which recruits military and law enforcement officers, has warned residents to be prepared to protect their neighborhoods from feared extreme left-wing protesters who would be upset should President Donald Trump be re-elected,” reported Richard Ruelas. “Part of that the pro-Trump group’splan involved closing streets and assigning monitors to control access, according to a planning document shared with The Republic.”

Nor are the Oath Keepers the only group reportedly mobilizing.

“A document prepared by Jim Arroyo of the Yavapai County Preparedness Club, and sent to The Republic by a concerned citizen, discussed the formation of neighborhood groups that would be set up to protect communities,” said the report. “‘How will you block your streets and how will you man guard posts?’ the document read. ‘You will need roving patrols, both vehicle and foot patrols. In essence, you are guarding your homes from threats, both internal and external.'”

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reportedly told The Republic that it had not been aware of this document, and that it is unlawful for vigilante groups to block streets.

These developments come as other far-right groups around the country — some of whom have ties with, or aspirations to join, law enforcement — have been exposed in online chatrooms as openly fantasizing about fighting in a new civil war and shooting random civilians.