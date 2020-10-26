Quantcast
REVEALED: Kayleigh McEnany called Biden a ‘man of the people’ who connects better with the ‘middle class’ than Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a loyal mouthpiece for President Donald Trump, both in presidential policy and against his political opponents in the election campaign. She has echoed Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden, calling him a “radical socialist” and using monikers like “Sleepy.”

But on Monday, CNN unearthed audio of McEnany from 2015 during an interview on New York AM970, in which she offered a very different view.

“I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side,” said McEnany. “Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he’s likable.”

She added that she believed Trump would probably have an easier time against Biden than Hillary Clinton, who ended up being his opponent that year, but she added that if Biden were to run against Trump, “I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon, is a problem.”


