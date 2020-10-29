Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan

Published

8 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are at odds over the fate of an American pastor detained in Turkey (AFP Photo/Tatyana ZENKOVICH)

A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as “unprecedented” pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.

According to the Times’ reporting, Berman in June of 2019 met with Barr to discuss the Halkbank case — and the attorney general pressed Berman to accept a settlement agreement in which the bank would avoid getting hit with a criminal indictment.

Berman, however, rejected Barr’s efforts.

“This is completely wrong,” Mr. Berman later told DOJ lawyers. “You don’t grant immunity to individuals unless you are getting something from them — and we wouldn’t be here.”

As it turns out, Erdogan had been privately lobbying Trump to have the DOJ drop the case for months, and acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker in late 2018 similarly tried to put a stop to the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was particularly troubling, according to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and other officials, because the president has business dealings in Turkey.

“He would interfere in the regular government process to do something for a foreign leader,” Bolton said. “In anticipation of what? In anticipation of another favor from that person down the road.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.

The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as "unprecedented" pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-hating wives don’t understand why their husbands still back the president

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Women whose husbands voted for President Donald Trump are gathering online to support one another.

Carole Catherine, who learned her husband Tim backed Trump the day after the 2016 election, started the "Wives of the Deplorables" group on Facebook last year to figure out how to speak to her partner about politics, reported CNN.

"I didn't know that he's anti-abortion," she said. "I didn't know that he is so emotional about immigration. Both of us never really fleshed out those issues."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘At the edge of an abyss’: Experts warn America could plunge into sectarian violence after election

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Experts on international conflict resolution are warning that the United States is on the verge of seeing a wave of sectarian violence unleashed by the 2020 presidential election.

In interviews with NPR, several experts said the United States is exhibiting troubling signs that other countries that have been plagued by sectarian violence have shown in recent decades.

"We thought we were immune to it," said Tim Phillips, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beyond Conflict. "When we looked at our own problems, we thought: 'Of course we have some big issues, but we're in a sense immune from an us-versus-them mindset, a sectarian mindset, where there could be real conflict.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE