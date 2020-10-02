COVID revelation is Trump’s most liked tweet
President Donald Trump’s revelation that he and wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19 quickly became his most liked and shared tweet, according to an analysis.
The announcement in the early morning hours of Friday garnered more than 1.2 million likes within eight hours, and was shared or retweeted at similar levels.
According to the news site Axios, the tweet was Trump’s most popular ever, topping his 2019 news that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden. Axios analyzed data from the Trump Twitter Archive.
Trump’s announcement sparked a flood of reaction on Twitter, where he has some 86 million followers, and on other social media.
Fox News’ Geraldo rips Trump for not wearing a mask: ‘This disease kills old people!’
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Friday tore into President Donald Trump for blowing off safety protocols such as wearing a face mask in public.
While on "Fox & Friends," Rivera said that the president's infection with the disease should be a wake-up call for him and others to take the virus more seriously.
While co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested that there could be some upside for Trump if he survives the disease by proving that it's not a big deal, Rivera rejected that line of reasoning and urged the president to get off the campaign trail.
"Take a break, for goodness sake!" he said.
‘The sheer panic can’t be understated’: Reporter describes mood in White House after Trump’s COVID diagnosis
Speaking on ABC News this morning regarding President Trump's announcement that he and Melania tested positive for coronavirus, reporter John Santucci described the mood inside the White House in the wake of the news.
"I have heard from so many people prior to him testing, everyone thinking that he has to have it in his inner bubble," Santucci said.
"The amount of sheer panic that is going on within the West Wing, within the President's campaign cannot be understated," he continued.
Watch the video below:
RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel tests positive for COVID-19
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
Haberman's sources say that McDaniel, who is the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, or a day before White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.
Haberman also reports that McDaniel "has mild symptoms" and "was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then."