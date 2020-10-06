Quantcast
U.S. News

Rich New Yorkers cocoon in plush Hamptons amid Manhattan’s pandemic and crime spike

Published

1 min ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

New York (AFP) - Beach umbrellas are back in garages as temperatures cool, but wealthy New Yorkers are staying in the Hamptons beyond summer, fearful of the pandemic and rising crime in the city.Robert Moore, a silver-haired digital entrepreneur, has been ensconced in his villa in Amagansett, a stone's throw from the beach, since March 13 when coronavirus began spreading across New York.But the 58-year-old has decided not to return to New York, his home of 26 years. He had planned to "live a more nomadic life" anyway but never envisaged leaving Manhattan. The pandemic changed that."If I have a... (more…)

Expert warns armed right-wing groups could launch a ‘rural insurgency’ against the government

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump — during his raucous debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night, September 29 — expressed his solidarity with the far-right Proud Boys, many critics accused him of promoting violence against his adversaries. Political violence in major cities is a possibility that Trump's detractors fear, but Vasabjit Banerjee, an assistant political science professor at Mississippi State University, warns of a possible "rural insurgency" in an article published in Just Security this week.

‘We’re on a knife’s edge’: Report details frightening parallels between Trump’s era and 20th century fascism

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

During his heated debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night, September 29, President Donald Trump disturbed many of his critics when he expressed his solidarity with the Proud Boys — a racist far-right group with a history of violence. History repeats itself, and journalist Amy S. Rosenberg — in an article published in the Philadelphia Inquirer on October 5 — warns that some historians see troubling parallels between the United States in 2020 and countries that sunk into fascism in the past.

