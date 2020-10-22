Rick Santorum brags about Trump after debate: ‘We’re not keeping kids in cages anymore’
CNN conservative pundit Rick Santorum praised President Donald Trump’s debate performance on Thursday despite the president’s defense of a child separation policy for immigrants.
Following the final 2020 presidential debate, Van Jones expressed disgust at a “lack of humanity” from Trump, who claimed that immigrant children in “cages” are “so well taken care of.”
“Number one, we’re not keeping kids in cages anymore!” Santorum fired back.
“Where are their parents?” Jones asked.
“He very effectively said, ‘Who built the cages?'” Santorum said of Trump.
“And who used the cages?” Jones demanded to know. “Who used them in horrific, barbaric ways that are a stench in the nostrils of God?”
But Santorum argued that the “horrific” conditions were created by the Obama administration.
“The people who built the cages probably wouldn’t have built them again today,” he opined.
“I know a lot more about this than you do, Senator,” Jones said. “Those children are still in very nasty situations.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
2020 Election
‘This guy is a dog whistle’: Biden lights Trump up after he claims to be ‘least racist’ person at debate
Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of being the most racist president in modern history.
The assertion came at the final presidential debate of 2020 after Trump claimed that he was the "least racist person in this room."
"It makes me sad because I am the least racist person," Trump said, motioning toward the audience. "But I don't care who is in the audience. I'm the least racist person in this room."
"Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist president's we've had in modern history," Biden replied. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one."
2020 Election
‘It’s criminal’: Biden accuses the Trump administration of crimes during debate
Joe Biden accused the Trump administration of committing crimes while in office during the final 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.
Biden blasted Trump for the administration's family separation policy, which resulted the government being unable to locate over 500 families of children they detained.
"Parents were ripped -- their kids were ripped from their arms and separated, Biden charged. "And now they cannot find over 500 sets of their parents and hose kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go."
"It's criminal," he charged as Trump jerked his head. "It's criminal."
2020 Election
Young Americans can swing the election… if they vote
Most under 30s don't vote in the United States. This year however, in a contest between two septuagenarians, experts predict a record number of younger Americans will cast ballots -- a development that could tip the result.
With universities closed and millions at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, innovative virtual campaigns are using social media influencers, TikTok dances, video games and Zoom talks, as well as text messages and calls, to mobilize young voters.
Singers Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and Cardi B are also encouraging them to have their say.
Eighteen to 29-year-olds represent around 20 percent of the US electorate. But just half of those eligible in that age group cast ballots when Donald Trump was elected in 2016.