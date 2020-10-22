Rick Santorum brags about Trump after debate: ‘We’re not keeping kids in cages anymore’

CNN conservative pundit Rick Santorum praised President Donald Trump’s debate performance on Thursday despite the president’s defense of a child separation policy for immigrants.

Following the final 2020 presidential debate, Van Jones expressed disgust at a “lack of humanity” from Trump, who claimed that immigrant children in “cages” are “so well taken care of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Number one, we’re not keeping kids in cages anymore!” Santorum fired back.

“Where are their parents?” Jones asked.

“He very effectively said, ‘Who built the cages?'” Santorum said of Trump.

“And who used the cages?” Jones demanded to know. “Who used them in horrific, barbaric ways that are a stench in the nostrils of God?”

But Santorum argued that the “horrific” conditions were created by the Obama administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people who built the cages probably wouldn’t have built them again today,” he opined.

“I know a lot more about this than you do, Senator,” Jones said. “Those children are still in very nasty situations.”

Watch the video below from CNN.