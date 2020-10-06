Rick Wilson unloads on Trump’s COVID-19 antics: A throng of wild chimpanzees ‘would behave with more care’
On Tuesday’s podcast of The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal with Molly Jong-Fast & Rick Wilson, the question was posed, “Should we replace the Trump administration with Chimpanzees?”
“I could release 50 chimpanzees in the White House and they would behave with more care,” Wilson said.
Jong-Fast replied, “My favorite moment was when they [the White House staff] said, ‘You know, he’s totally fine, but we’ve given him this experimental drug that has only a compassionate-use approval…’ Being lied to about the president’s health is a time-honored tradition. But this group has really done it with a kind of zeal and flare and incompetence that we have never seen before.”
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker offered their insights on independent journalism in the Trump era.
“This era of sustained politicized attack on journalists, I think it does two things for Trump, right? Number one is… to undermine the credibility of those who seek to hold you accountable,” said Glasser. “The other thing, of course, is to assault a rival center of power. I mean, there’s a reason authoritarian leaders tend to launch sustained attacks very first in their playbooks on independent journalism.”
Wilson later shared his thoughts about Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s decision to take down his negative ads while Trump was at Walter Reed for COVID-19.
“Joe Biden is falling victim to this asymmetric b******t, civility, f**k that noise,” Wilson said. “Get on it. Get back on the negatives, do it. Now he’s attacking you. He’s attacked your family. He’s attacked your campaign over and over again. Do not hesitate.”
With Trump being viewed as a “superspreader” of COVID-19 in the White House and among his party, could Americans really be any worse off than a bunch of chimpanzees running the show – and the country?
Listen to the podcast below.
Supreme Court just handed Lindsey Graham a lifeline in his re-election fight
The U.S. Supreme Court handed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a lifelong for his re-election campaign.
The court on Monday reinstated a South Carolina law requiring absentee ballots to carry a witness signature, which Esquire columnist Charles Pierce said could help Graham in his tight race against Democrat Jaime Harrison.
"The most recent poll numbers indicate the possibility that the election could be too much of a rout to ratf*ck," Pierce wrote. "But the South Carolina decision reminds us of all the fail-safe devices the Republicans have planted within the infrastructure of this election. The one thing to which John Roberts has dedicated his entire career is limiting the franchise among voters he finds unworthy and inconvenient. That never will change."
‘Just blatant voter suppression’: Groups sue to stop GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from eviscerating ballot drop-off system
In Texas—which has 38 electoral votes, the most of any swing state—rights groups filed a lawsuit Monday to block Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's recent move to limit drop-off locations for absentee ballots to just one per county during the sprawling state's early voting period.
As polling last week revealed a tight race in Texas between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden with just a month before Election Day, Abbott issued a proclamation to limit drop-off sites, which critics charge exceeds his authority, will make it unnecessarily difficult for Texans to vote during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will disproportionately impact Democratic counties.