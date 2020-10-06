Rick Wilson unloads on Trump’s COVID-19 antics: A throng of wild chimpanzees ‘would behave with more care’

On Tuesday’s podcast of The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal with Molly Jong-Fast & Rick Wilson, the question was posed, “Should we replace the Trump administration with Chimpanzees?”

“I could release 50 chimpanzees in the White House and they would behave with more care,” Wilson said.

Jong-Fast replied, “My favorite moment was when they [the White House staff] said, ‘You know, he’s totally fine, but we’ve given him this experimental drug that has only a compassionate-use approval…’ Being lied to about the president’s health is a time-honored tradition. But this group has really done it with a kind of zeal and flare and incompetence that we have never seen before.”

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker offered their insights on independent journalism in the Trump era.

“This era of sustained politicized attack on journalists, I think it does two things for Trump, right? Number one is… to undermine the credibility of those who seek to hold you accountable,” said Glasser. “The other thing, of course, is to assault a rival center of power. I mean, there’s a reason authoritarian leaders tend to launch sustained attacks very first in their playbooks on independent journalism.”

Wilson later shared his thoughts about Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s decision to take down his negative ads while Trump was at Walter Reed for COVID-19.

“Joe Biden is falling victim to this asymmetric b******t, civility, f**k that noise,” Wilson said. “Get on it. Get back on the negatives, do it. Now he’s attacking you. He’s attacked your family. He’s attacked your campaign over and over again. Do not hesitate.”

With Trump being viewed as a “superspreader” of COVID-19 in the White House and among his party, could Americans really be any worse off than a bunch of chimpanzees running the show – and the country?

Listen to the podcast below.