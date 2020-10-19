Rise in use of ballot drop boxes sparks partisan battles
In the presidential election four years ago, there were fewer free-standing ballot drop boxes, and they were uncontroversial. This year, as officials in many states expand use of the boxes amid a pandemic, they have become another flashpoint in the controversy over voting access.Supporters of the expanded use of drop boxes say they make voting easier for people who are afraid to vote in person and fear their absentee ballots won’t be tallied if they send them through the mail. Opponents say they are worried about ballot security, despite little evidence that drop boxes are any less secure than…
2020 Election
Washington’s mandatory sex-education referendum tests conservative power at the ballot box
SEATTLE — This spring, as the coronavirus spread across Washington, a team of stalwart volunteers set up signature-gathering drive-thrus outside churches and stores. Their aim: to put a referendum on the November ballot overturning a new law that required public schools to teach comprehensive sexual health education.Thousands of voters streamed to these impromptu drive-thrus. By June, more than 264,000 people had signed, more than double the number needed for the referendum to qualify for the ballot.But in the roughly four months since then, the campaign has moved mostly online. Those who favo... (more…)
2020 Election
Pelosi slams Trump for using ‘fear tactics’ at Michigan campaign rally
President Trump is using “fear tactics” to rile up his base, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday.“The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And, in our political dialogue, to inject fear tactics into it, especially a woman governor and her family, is so irresponsible.”Pelosi was discussing Trump’s Saturday rally in Michigan in which he urged attendees to get Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “open up the state,” prompting chants of “Lock her up!”“In all fairness to people who listen to him, pe... (more…)
2020 Election
‘I need him home’: Families hit by Muslim ban speak out ahead of vote
Pamela and Afshin Raghebi will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this December -- but whether it's a joyful occasion or one marred by the pain of their ongoing forced separation depends on the outcome of the November 3 election.
"I need him home," Pamela tearfully told AFP, two years after her husband left the US to complete a routine legal process to finalize his permanent residency, but was prevented from returning because of the "Muslim ban."
In June 2018, the Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump's third travel ban, which focuses its most restrictive measures on citizens of five Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen -- as well as North Korea and Venezuela.