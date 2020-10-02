RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel tests positive for COVID-19
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
Haberman’s sources say that McDaniel, who is the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, or a day before White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.
Haberman also reports that McDaniel “has mild symptoms” and “was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.”
BREAKING – Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020
