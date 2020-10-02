Quantcast
RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel tests positive for COVID-19

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (screengrab)

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Haberman’s sources say that McDaniel, who is the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, or a day before White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

Haberman also reports that McDaniel “has mild symptoms” and “was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.”


