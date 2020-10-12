Roberta McCain, mother of late US senator, dies aged 108
Roberta McCain, the mother of the late US senator and Republican presidential candidate John McCain, has died at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law announced on Monday.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain,” Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow, said in a tweet. “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend.”
Roberta McCain, the daughter of an oil magnate, eloped to Tijuana, Mexico, at the age of 19 with John S. McCain Jr, the son of a US Navy admiral who went on to become an admiral himself.
They had three children including John S. McCain III, who followed his father and grandfather into the military, attending the US Naval Academy and becoming a naval aviator during the Vietnam War.
In 1967, Roberta McCain and her husband were in London, dressing for a party, when they got a call saying her “Johnny,” as she called him, had been shot down over Hanoi, and did not appear to have ejected from his warplane.
The following day, a steward broke the news to them that McCain had been captured as a prisoner of war.
“Can you believe that’s the best news I ever had in my life?” she said in a 2008 interview when her son was running for president, a race he lost to Democrat Barack Obama.
John McCain died of brain cancer in 2018 and the silver-haired family matriarch cut a stoic figure at memorial services for the Arizona senator.
John McCain, in one of his books, wrote that his mother was “raised to be a strong, determined woman who thoroughly enjoyed life, and always tried to make the most of her opportunities.”
She travelled widely throughout her life and sought once, when in her 90s, to rent a car in France, but was denied because of her age.
Undeterred, she bought a car and tooled around Europe, then shipped it to the US east coast and drove it to California, she told The New York Times.
CNN
‘Nancy Pelosi has won’: Andrew Yang says Democrats should grab COVID relief from Trump while he’s vulnerable
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has President Donald Trump in a good position on the COVID-19 relief talks — and should close the deal now.
"Pain is spreading," said Yang. "The food bank lines are stretching on for miles and hours in places that before, it did not see that kind of need and desperation. I hear from people every day about the fact that they can't make rent or pay for groceries or they don't know where they're going to be able to get the money to put gas in their car. And we can prevent this."
Latest Headlines
Ken Paxton fought $300 hourly rate for attorneys prosecuting him — but OKs it for “rookie” lawyer in donor’s case
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has argued that $300 an hour is too much to pay the two special prosecutors appointed to take him to trial in a long-running felony securities fraud case — but that’s the rate his agency is paying the inexperienced attorney Paxton hired last month to investigate a complaint by a political donor.
Paxton was indicted in 2015 on allegations that he solicited investors without disclosing that he stood to be compensated, but has maintained his innocence and never gone to trial as his attorneys bicker with prosecutors over issues of venue and how much the prosecutors should be paid.
Latest Headlines
Donor accuses Texas AG Ken Paxton’s office of mishandling complaint that led to staff mutiny
In his fullest public response yet to allegations that place Austin real estate investor Nate Paul at the center of potential criminal violations by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Paul’s attorney, Michael Wynne, wrote in a letter to the attorney general Sunday that his client’s interests have become “collateral damage of apparent dysfunction in the OAG.”
Several of the most senior staff members at the agency brought criminal allegations against their boss to law enforcement, and have accused Paxton of using government resources to serve the financial interests of Paul, a donor. Paxton, in a process senior aides called improper, hired an inexperienced outside attorney to investigate Paul’s complaint against state and federal authorities who raided his home and office last year. That outside attorney’s work has gone beyond the scope of that complaint against authorities, the aides alleged, and targeted institutions where Paul has financial interests with subpoenas.