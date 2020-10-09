Quantcast
Purported Trump robocall helped ignite violent protest against COVID-19 restrictions in New York: report

A robocall claiming to be at the behest of President Trump called on hundreds of New York’s Orthodox community to take to the streets and protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the city’s lockdown orders, according to the New York Daily News. The protests later became violent.

A man in the robocall using the name Chaim Hersch Golderberger said that the Trump campaign is “urging everybody to come out with signs: ‘Cuomo killed thousands.’”

“Come to 13th Avenue and hold big signs — ‘Cuomo killed thousands’ — as many as possible, as big as possible,” the voice in the call said. “The Trump campaign is urging us to hold as many and as big signs as possible. Please send this message around. Make it go viral.”

Cuomo slammed Trump for his alleged involvement in the call, accusing the campaign of wanting to “inflame divisions” while putting people’s “lives at risk.” But a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, Samantha Zager, told the Daily News that the campaign “had no involvement in this.”

Political consultant Menashe Shapiro confirmed to the Daily News that the robocall has been making the rounds in Orthodox Jewish community in WhatsApp groups.

“There are these WhatsApp groups with hundreds of people,” he said. “This was making it through these groups.”


Fauci: The data is clear — ‘we had a super-spreader event in the White House’

During an appearance on CBS News radio this Friday, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that people attacking him for what some say were his mixed messages about wearing masks are "not understanding the evolving amount of knowledge that occurs when you have an evolving situation like an outbreak."

Fauci reiterated that everybody should wear a mask, adding that universal mask wearing has been his recommendation for "at least the last 6 months.

When asked about the lack of mask wearing inside the White House, Fauci said that no one should be surprised that there was an outbreak.

Lessons from embedding with the Michigan militia – 5 questions answered about the group allegedly plotting to kidnap a governor

Details are still emerging about the men arrested on federal and state charges related to an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutions can take months and even years, so it will be quite some time before a full analysis of this situation becomes possible.

But as a scholar who has spent the last 12 years studying the U.S. domestic militia movement, including three years of fieldwork embedded with militias in Michigan, I believe several themes will remain important, wherever the details lead.

White House aides fear Trump’s medications have triggered manic behavior: report

A stunning report in the New York Times Thursday night described President Donald Trump lashing out and demanding his own appointees prosecute his enemies, an egregious breach of norms and real and present danger to American democracy. Most shocking of all was the fact that this largely wasn't some anonymously sourced bombshell — most of the comments the Times' report was based on Trump made publicly

But far down in the report was a notable nugget about the White House that wasn't based on publicly available information. According to the Times reporters, Trump's own aides are worried that his manic and erratic public behavior this week may be a result of his illness and the medications he's been taking:

