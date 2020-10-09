Purported Trump robocall helped ignite violent protest against COVID-19 restrictions in New York: report

A robocall claiming to be at the behest of President Trump called on hundreds of New York’s Orthodox community to take to the streets and protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the city’s lockdown orders, according to the New York Daily News. The protests later became violent.
A man in the robocall using the name Chaim Hersch Golderberger said that the Trump campaign is “urging everybody to come out with signs: ‘Cuomo killed thousands.’”
“Come to 13th Avenue and hold big signs — ‘Cuomo killed thousands’ — as many as possible, as big as possible,” the voice in the call said. “The Trump campaign is urging us to hold as many and as big signs as possible. Please send this message around. Make it go viral.”
Cuomo slammed Trump for his alleged involvement in the call, accusing the campaign of wanting to “inflame divisions” while putting people’s “lives at risk.” But a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, Samantha Zager, told the Daily News that the campaign “had no involvement in this.”
Political consultant Menashe Shapiro confirmed to the Daily News that the robocall has been making the rounds in Orthodox Jewish community in WhatsApp groups.
“There are these WhatsApp groups with hundreds of people,” he said. “This was making it through these groups.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.