Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
Eddie Van Halen, of the iconic hard rock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolf Van Halen wrote in a message on Twitter with a picture of the rocker who was 65.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he added. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”
Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the 1970s and quickly earned a fan base.
The group’s classic hits include “Runnin’ with the Devil,” and the guitar solo “Eruption.”
Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band’s label.
NJ Gov tells Cory Booker’s opponent he’s ‘in outer space’ not quarantining post-Trump fundraiser
Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Rik Mehta embarked on a war of words Monday over the subject of whether or not attendees at President Donald J. Trump's Bedminster fundraiser should have quarantined to help suppress the spread of COVID-19. Mehta was one of 206 attendees at Trump's fundraiser.
WATCH: ‘Racist Karen’ accuses Black woman walking her dog of trespassing on private property
A video of a white woman harassing a Black woman walking her dog is making the rounds on the internet, and it shows the white woman accusing the Black woman of trespassing on private property.
G'bassa D'Costa shared the video to Instagram and says she was walking her dog outside her house when the woman pulled up on her in her car and started questioning her as to whether she lived in the area.
When the woman started filming her, D'Costa says that's when she took out her phone as well and started recording.
Eric Trump says his father ‘literally saved Christianity’
President Donald Trump can add to his resume that he apparently "saved Christianity," according to his son Eric Trump, the KFile posted on Twitter.
The moment came as part of a North Dakota radio interview. The middle Trump son rattled off a list of his dad's accomplishments, saying of his father, "he literally saved Christianity."
He didn't give examples of how Trump managed to save the 2.4 billion people practicing the faith, or even what the president saved Christianity from. However, he did say that there was some kind of war going on between Democrats and Christians. Most of the elected Democrats in office are Christians. He didn't provide any evidence, Christians aren't being shot in the streets or thrown in jail. However, the first lady did complain she "doesn't give a f*ck about Christmas decorations."