Rural Pennsylvania voters don’t hate Biden as much as they hated Clinton — and Trump may need them to
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Robert Pristas works part time at a library outside Johnstown and does well for himself investing on the side. He says Joe Biden is “probably a decent guy.” But Pristas, 61, is voting for President Donald Trump because he fears Democrats will raise taxes.Andy Szekeresh lives 20 miles north of Johnstown in Ebensburg, in the rolling hills of Cambria County. A retired maintenance worker, he supported Trump four years ago but now plans to vote for Biden. “The country wasn’t ready for a lady president like that,” Szekeresh, 71, said of Hillary Clinton.And Biden? “He’s OK,” Szekeres…
As Biden surges in polls, Fox Business host explains why a ‘blowout win’ will be ‘good for Wall Street’
Fox Business host Stuart Varney reflected on Democratic nominee Joe Biden's surging lead in the polls and speculated that a "blowout win" against President Donald Trump would be "good for Wall Street."
As Trump was recovering from a COVID-19 infection at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Varney found some good news in an improving stock market.
"This is on the fact that if there is a Biden presidency -- I know taxes will go up -- but also you'll get stimulus and hopefully some more spending by consumers," correspondent Susan Li explained on Varney's Fox Business program.
‘What’s left of Trump’s campaign is now in tatters’ after COVID-19 idles president and aides: columnist
In a column for the USA Today, attorney Chris Truax began by suggesting no one should wish the worst for Donald Trump now that he is battling the deadly effects of COVID-19, but it is okay to revel in the fact that the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the country has now also taken its toll on close aides to the president, including those overseeing his re-election efforts.
With Trump quarantined at Walter Reed Medical Center for the near future, top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway also sidelined and Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien also quarantined, the opinion columnist wrote that the re-election effort has been effectively "decapitated."
