Quantcast
Connect with us

Rural voters explain why they’re leaving Trump: ‘I went from being a pawn — to collateral damage’

Published

1 min ago

on

A soy and pea farmer looks bewildered (Shutterstock).

President Donald Trump has desperately tried to convince rural America that he will save them as their communities are slowly falling away. Trump has tried to prop them up with farmer funding, but the tactic shows an ignorance about the issues that rural families are facing when it comes to education and access to medical care.

In a Washington Post report, Creston, Iowa beautician Re Nae Fulton said that she was done with Trump early on in his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Silly us!” Fulton said. “He had everything handed to him. . . . Everything had to be about him — me, me, me, why aren’t you bowing down to me? We need somebody who is going to heal our country and bring people back together.”

After a long-term trade war that sent many farmers spiraling into bankruptcy and a crusade against the Affordable Care Act, which funded rural hospitals, national polls show Trump’s support among rural voters is narrowing.

“In Michigan, Trump won 56 percent of rural votes to Hillary Clinton’s 38 percent, according to 2016 exit polls,” the Post cited. “A New York Times/Siena College poll of the state earlier this month found Trump and Biden were essentially tied with rural voters.

Alan Weisshaar is a farmer and rancher who left the Democratic Party. In 2016 he thought the promises the president made “sounded pretty good for farmers.” While he voted for Clinton, he was ready to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. It didn’t go well. He and his fellow farmers lost their shirts when the export demand for corn and soybeans took a dive. He lost about $40,000 each year of the Trump trade war.

“Before he was elected, he was all about the little guy, this populist rhetoric,” he said. “But then he got us out of the trade treaties, like all of them, and I went from feeling like a pawn in his personal trade war to being collateral damage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump is still expected to win rural America, it’s clear the broken promises have made a dent in those whose lives are worse after four years of Trump.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

SNL mocks racists with ‘5-Hour Empathy’ drink to help understand Black Lives Matter movement

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

From the creators of "5-Hour Energy" comes "5-Hour Empathy," a special tincture that will help white Americans understand centuries of systemic racism experienced by people of color.

The hilarious fake commercial on "Saturday Night Life" this week perfectly captured the moment a man was faced with the option to truly understand the pain, anxiety and fear millions face every day.

"How can I help when I don't even understand what some people in this country go through every day?" the white guy asked. "I wish there were an easier way."

That's when he was given the option to know and understand it all.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

SNL mocks Trump being destroyed by Savannah Guthrie with Wrestle Mania-style chair-smashing move

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

"Saturday Night Live" started their show mocking President Donald Trump's appearance at the town hall this week refusing to answer questions from voters, confusing Savannah Guthrie's name with several other ones.

Trump dismissed several questions from audience members that he was too afraid to answer.

In a surprise appearance, Maya Rudolph appeared as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to ask why a strange Trump supporter couldn't stop nodding her head behind him.

"Because I only nod that much when a waiter asks if I'll be having mimosas at brunch," said Harris. "So, either that's Candace Owens in a wig or baby girl answered the wrong Craigslist ad. Are you okay, miss? Are you listening to music on tiny headphones? I'm genuinely trying to understand what's happening. Because if you're not a plant, then I am deeply, deeply concerned for you, honey."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative Ohio mom says her kids have grown more in four years than Trump — so she’s all in for Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump pleaded with suburban women to "like me" at a MAGA rally in traditionally red Johnstown, Pennsylvania Friday. But for many, the attempt to court them came far too late in the 2020 election cycle.

A New York Times interview with former Trump supporters like Kate Rabinovitch, who revealed she feels "really guilty" for supporting Trump in 2016, recalling at the time she thought, "Oh, what’s the worst that could happen?" The last four years have shown her exactly what is possible under Trump's rule.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE