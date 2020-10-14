Russia launches fresh crew to ISS on fast-track journey
Two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut blasted off on a fast-track journey to the International Space Station Wednesday, in the first such launch aboard a Russian capsule since SpaceX’s game-changing debut manned flight from US soil.
Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos and NASA’s Kathleen Rubins launched from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0545 GMT on Wednesday.
A NASA TV commentator said everything was normal, citing communications between Russian mission control and the crew, while Roscosmos said the capsule had successfully gone into orbit.
Their journey will be the first manned flight to the ISS to last just over three hours before docking — a new fast-track profile that takes half the time of standard trips to the orbital lab.
Only an unmanned Progress cargo space ship has previously used this profile, which requires just two orbits before docking.
Stringent precautions, including tighter quarantine and mask-wearing before launch, have been taken due to the coronavirus pandemic but the astronauts and space officials have rejected any concerns about a risk of infection on the station.
‘Incredibly lucky’
The launch is sandwiched between two SpaceX launches — the first manned spaceflights to the ISS under NASA’s aegis since 2011.
Before May 30, when US astronauts Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the ISS, Russia and Baikonur had enjoyed a lucrative monopoly on manned missions to the ISS.
The NASA duo returned safely on August 2 and a fresh SpaceX launch, this time anticipating a full-length half-year mission at the space station, is expected next month.
The emergence of private players SpaceX and Boeing — part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program — has fueled talk of a new “space race” between a number of countries.
But the men and women that fly to the space station have played down talk of competition and focused instead on space travel’s ability to bring rival nations together for a common cause.
Speaking at a pre-launch press conference on Tuesday, Rubins did not directly reference the SpaceX flight when asked how she felt to be on board during a new era in spaceflight.
“We don’t get to choose our launch date or what occurs on station but certainly I feel incredibly lucky to be on station when… these events are happening,” said the American astronaut, who was celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday.
Rubins was a microbiologist who researched the Ebola virus among other viruses before she began training as an astronaut, launching to the ISS for the first time in 2016.
She said she will work on experiments including “bio printing tissues and growing cells in space and of course continuing our work on DNA sequencing”.
The astronaut added she found it very unlikely that the coronavirus — which has seen pre-flight protocols overhauled at Baikonur — could find its way onto the ISS.
“We have a very strict quarantine, almost from March by my perception,” she said, noting that the crew had been regularly tested for the virus.
‘Too US-centric’
Ryzhikov, 46-year-old former military pilot, has spent 173 days in space compared to Rubins’ 115 while Kud-Sverchkov, 37, is flying for the first time.
On the eve of the launch, Ryzhikov expressed sadness over ongoing fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and said he hoped the example of the ISS could help “spread love, friendship and comradeship”.
The ISS, which has been permanently occupied since 2000, has been a rare example of cooperation between Moscow and Washington, but the project may be entering its final decade.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Monday also said he did not envisage Moscow participating “on a large scale” in a NASA-led Moon-orbiting station known as The Gateway.
The proposed new station “is too US-centric” Rogozin said.
2020 Election
‘Ultimate insult’: Michael Steele shocked that Trump is mocking seniors on Twitter days ahead of election
MSNBC's Michael Steele spent years winning over senior voters to Republican candidates, and he has no idea why President Donald Trump is purposefully insulting them.
The president won over senior voters by nine points in 2016, but this past week a Wall Street Journal/NBC News national poll and another from CNN showed the Joe Biden winning over-65 voters by more than 20 points.
"It is a core [GOP] constituency and has been for over a generation now," Steele told "Morning Joe." "That's how we have put together the kinds of wins that have allowed us to take the House in 2010, for example. A lot of that was on the back of and help from seniors around the country, but particularly in places like Florida."
Latest Headlines
Cyber warriors sound warning on working from home
Cyber warriors on NATO's eastern edge are warning that the growing number of people working from home globally due to the pandemic is increasing vulnerability to cyber attacks.
The Baltic state of Estonia hosts two cyber facilities for the Western military alliance -- set up following a series of cyber attacks from neighbour Russia more than a decade ago.
"Large scale use of remote work has attracted spies, thieves and thugs," Jaak Tarien, head of NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), told AFP in an interview.
The increased amount of information travelling between institutional servers and home networks is creating new challenges for employers.
Breaking Banner
‘Another word for mass murder’: CNN doctor buries Trump for backing ‘herd immunity’ plan
A former Harvard Medical School professor on Wednesday issued a scathing denunciation of President Donald Trump for explicitly backing a "herd immunity" strategy for handling the novel coronavirus.
William Haseltine, a scientist best known for his groundbreaking research on HIV/AIDs, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota that Trump's White House is now explicitly telling Americans to get the novel coronavirus in order to hasten the end of the pandemic.
"Herd immunity is another word for mass murder," he said. "That is exactly what it is. If you allow this virus to spread, as they are advocating, we are looking at to 2 to 6 million Americans dead, not just this year, but every year. The reason for that is that there is no such thing as herd immunity. These viruses, coronaviruses, come back year after year and infect the very same people."