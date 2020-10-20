Sam Elliott narrated a powerful new Joe Biden ad — and it aired during Game 1 of the World Series

Actor Sam Elliott narrated a new ad for Joe Biden that aired during Game 1 of the World Series.

“There is only America,” Elliott said. “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it — with a fresh start.”

“Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect,” Elliott continues, as the Star Spangled Banner plays quietly on a piano in the background.

“There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other,” the narrator continues. “And choose a president who brings out our best.”

“Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in the country to always agree, just too agree we all love this country, and go from there,” Elliot explained.