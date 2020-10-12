Scores arrested in LA after violence in wake of Lakers’ win
Nearly 80 people were arrested and eight police officers were injured overnight Sunday in downtown Los Angeles after Lakers fans went on a rampage following the team’s 17th NBA championship, police said Monday.
“What started out as a largely peaceful celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship in downtown Los Angeles, turned into confrontational, violent and destructive behavior late last night,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.
It said that some 1,000 revelers gathered around the Staples Center, the Lakers’ home arena, after the team dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win the record-equalling championship.
“Unruly individuals mixed within the crowd began throwing glass bottles, rocks, and other projectiles at officers,” the statement said.
“That is when an unlawful assembly was declared, and only a limited number of people complied and began to disperse.
“A larger portion of the group broke off and began vandalizing businesses while continuing to engage in violent behavior, some aimed at responding officers.”
Authorities said more than 30 buildings were damaged in the ensuing violence and 76 people were arrested for vandalism, assaulting police and failure to disperse.
Video footage of the unrest showed police in riot gear firing non-lethal rounds at the crowd. Several people in response hurled objects at police and some tried to damage police vehicles.
Authorities had urged people not to gather downtown prior to the game because of restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that the game was not going to be retransmitted on screens outside the arena.
‘Pure Evil’: New photo of maskless ‘patient zero’ Trump surrounded by Secret Service goes viral
A photo (below) of a recently coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump – maskless and making his way to board Air Force One – is going viral on social media.
The photo, taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows the president nearly surrounded by his Secret Service detail, one of whom does not look happy.
On Sunday Trump falsely boasted he is "immune" from the deadly coronavirus, and has a "protective glow" after spending several days and nights st Walter Reed. Minutes ago Trump's physician announced he has had one negative coronavirus test since contracting the virus.
WATCH: Unmasked Trump supporters risk super-spreader event at Florida airport
On Monday, crowds of Trump supporters gathered on the tarmac of Orlando Sanford International Airport for a rally with the president.
As the crowd swelled, reporters captured images of hundreds of people, many of them in high-risk groups, not wearing masks, and packed in with little physical distancing — putting themselves and the surrounding community at risk of a "super-spreader event" for COVID-19.
.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/PbKvSYoahf
Calls grows in US to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday
The national chorus of those calling to make Indigenous Peoples' Day an official federal holiday to replace Columbus Day once and for all continued to grow Monday as Native Americans and their allies called out for a permanent and annual recognition for what has been taken from native people and communities as well as a celebration of their countless contributions to the national fabric.
In a Monday op-ed at Common Dreams, activist and author Edgar Villanueva, founder of the Decolonizing Wealth Project, argues that celebrating Christopher Columbus with a federal holiday each year is as much an affront to history as it is to Native Americans who lived here for thousand of years before the European explorer's arrival in 1492.