Scott Baio attacks ‘Happy Days’ reunion: ‘I don’t believe in socialism and Marxism’
Actor Scott Baio on Wednesday lashed out at a reunion of the Happy Days cast because he said it honors “socialism and Marxism.”
Baio, who formerly played the role of Chachi on Happy Days, appeared on Fox Business where he complained about liberals who disagree with his support for President Donald Trump.
Before ending the interview, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Baio why he had slammed a Happy Days reunion, which Ron Howard announced will benefit Democratic candidates.
“Here’s what I don’t get,” Baio said. “To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional Americana values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me.”
“It’s your character,” Bartiromo nodded. “You should have a right to say I don’t agree with it and I’m not onboard.”
“I’m not onboard,” Baio remarked. “Because I don’t believe in socialism and Marxism.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
2020 Election
Trump spokesman slams ‘politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family’
A spokesperson for President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday blasted politicians who use "taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family."
During an interview on Fox News, Gidley made the remark in reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"The corruption is now flowing into his family," Gidley opined. "And you see that. And I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer-funded jobs to try and benefit their families."
Although Gidley was referring to Biden's family, several commenters noted that the campaign aide could also have been talking about Trump's children.
2020 Election
‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19
President Donald Trump is now saying there's "not much" he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.
By almost every metric President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.
America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
WATCH: Comedy legend Mel Brooks makes his first-ever political video to endorse Joe Biden
Mel Brooks, the legendary writer and director behind comedy classics such as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," and "Young Frankenstein," endorsed Joe Biden for president.
In a video posted by his son, bestselling author Max Brooks, Mel explained to viewers why he was making his first-ever video political endorsement.
The video starts with the 94-year-old Brooks pointing to his son and grandson standing behind him behind a glass door.
"They can't be with me," he explained. "Why? Because of this coronavirus! And Donald Trump's not doing a damn thing about it."
He then said that he believed Biden would do a better job of containing the virus and would help America get back to normal sooner than the current president.