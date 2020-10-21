Scott Baio attacks ‘Happy Days’ reunion: ‘I don’t believe in socialism and Marxism’

Actor Scott Baio on Wednesday lashed out at a reunion of the Happy Days cast because he said it honors “socialism and Marxism.”

Baio, who formerly played the role of Chachi on Happy Days, appeared on Fox Business where he complained about liberals who disagree with his support for President Donald Trump.

Before ending the interview, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Baio why he had slammed a Happy Days reunion, which Ron Howard announced will benefit Democratic candidates.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” Baio said. “To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional Americana values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me.”

“It’s your character,” Bartiromo nodded. “You should have a right to say I don’t agree with it and I’m not onboard.”

“I’m not onboard,” Baio remarked. “Because I don’t believe in socialism and Marxism.”

