Seagram heiress jailed for bankrolling sex cult
The heiress of the Canadian drinks empire Seagram was sentenced to more than six years in prison by a New York court Wednesday after pleading guilty in a sex trafficking scandal linked to a cult.
The 81-month sentence handed down to Clare Bronfman, 41, was seen as particularly stiff, since prosecutors had themselves only called for five years of incarceration.
Bronfman pleaded guilty last year to credit card fraud and harboring illegal immigrants on behalf of “self-help” group Nxivm, whose founder Keith Raniere was found guilty in June 2019 of having kept between 15 and 20 sex slaves for years.
Prosecutors said that Bronfman spent tens of millions of dollars supporting the group, known as Nxivm — pronounced “Nexium.”
“There can be little doubt that Raniere would not have been able to commit the crimes with which he was convicted were it not for powerful allies like Bronfman,” the prosecution said.
Her defense had hoped she would be able to avoid jail time and had called for a three-year suspended sentence.
Her lawyers said that even though she had pleaded guilty to credit card fraud and harboring illegal immigrants for the group, she did not know about the sexual abuse committed by Raniere in a group parallel to Nxivm called DOS, which was made up of “masters” and “slaves.”
They said she only knew of the beneficial side of the Albany, New York-based organization, which purported to teach classes for women’s self-empowerment.
Of the six people charged in the scandal that broke in 2018, Bronfman was the first to learn her sentence.
Prosecutors have requested life in prison for Raniere, who will find out his sentence on October 27.
Four others have pleaded guilty, including actress Allison Mack from the series “Smallville,” who admitted to two counts of racketeering in April 2019.
The dramatic story has been the subject of two screen adaptions: HBO’s recently released “The Vow” docu-series and “Escaping the Nxivm Cult,” a 2019 Lisa Robinson film focused on the testimony of a mother working to save her daughter from the organization.
2020 Election
‘Brazen attempt at vote buying’: Trump bashed for requiring federal food aid to include letters from him taking credit
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is spending billions of taxpayer dollars to buy fresh food from America's farmers to give to needy families across the country, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Trump administration is now requiring those federal food aid boxes include a letter, signed by President Donald Trump, directly taking credit for helping to feed America's families.
Food bank operators and non-profit executives and experts are furious.
“In my 30 years of doing this work, I've never seen something this egregious,” Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, tells Politico. "These are federally purchased boxes.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s debate performance showcased the only thing his cult cares about
The kid is in his room playing video games. Mom calls to him that it's time to do chores and homework.
The kid's head is in the game, a first person shooter. He's in a tank mowing down everyone in his path. There's some heroic theme to the game but the details don't matter. All he knows is he's on the side of everything right, righteous and mighty. It's his call of duty, and now his mom is saying duty calls. Fuck that!
Still playing, he brays at his mom through his bedroom door, spouting whatever to get her to back off. He pouts, moans, whines, bleats, blasts, snarls, barks, scolds, preaches, condemns, threatens — to him it's all just noises to keep his pathway clear, the airhorn of intransigence.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump’s Proud Boys aren’t just standing by
Donald Trump’s incendiary endorsement of the Proud Boys during the first presidential debate has predictably electrified the far-right street-fighting group, while elevating concerns about the potential for his supporters to disrupt the election as the president seeks to undermine trust in the legitimacy of the process.
Pressed by moderator Chris Wallace and Democratic opponent Joe Biden during the debate on Tuesday night to condemn “white supremacist and militia groups,” Trump uttered the seven words that almost instantly became a far-right meme — “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” — before angrily marshaling his supporters to target left-wing protesters. “I’ll tell you what,” Trump said. “Somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem; this is a left-wing problem.”