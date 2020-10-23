Quantcast
Second Bay of Pigs veteran publicly rebukes Trump: ‘He has destroyed the Republican Party’

11 mins ago

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at John Wayne Airport. (Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com)

José Andreu, a top veteran of the Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961, spoke to the Miami Herald and split from his brigade’s endorsement of President Trump.

The Herald reports that Andreu, 84, is the now the second prominent member of the group of the Miami-based veterans to publicly reject Trump. While Andreu hasn’t specifically said who he’s voting for, he made it clear that it’s not Trump, adding he that wants “to make clear I’m not taking a partisan position.”

“We need to get rid of Trump,” Andreu told the Herald. “Now we have four years of experience and we know what he is.”

“As a political leader, Mr. Trump has been disastrous,” he continued. “To begin with, he has destroyed the Republican Party,” he said. “The one of Ronald Reagan, of moderation and coexistence in internal matters and of firmness in foreign relations. He has turned the Republican Party into a party without principles led by leaders who have abdicated all their moral responsibilities to turn into unthinking vassals.”

The first veteran from the brigade to reject Trump was 78-year-old Santiago Morales, who slammed Trump for allegedly calling fallen and captured soldiers “losers.” He also decried the GOP for labeling Democrats as “socialists” in a political ad that began airing on Tuesday.


Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit 'send' on my column that's highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected," he said. "Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and send the column."

Jarrett is the author of "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."

