Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery
A second whistleblower has been fired from the Texas attorney general’s office after reporting his boss, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to law enforcement for crimes including bribery and abuse of office, according to a former senior official with the agency who had knowledge about the firing but did not want to be named for fear of legal repercussions.
Blake Brickman, who had served as deputy attorney general for policy and strategy initiatives for less than a year, was fired Tuesday, the official said. Lacey Mase, the deputy attorney general for administration, was also fired Tuesday, The Texas Tribune reported earlier this week.
“It was not voluntary,” Mase said of her departure from the office, but declined to comment further.
Brickman and Mase were among seven top aides in Paxton’s office who alerted law enforcement weeks ago that they believed their boss had run afoul of the law. In internal emails obtained by the Tribune, they accused Paxton of using the power of his office to serve the financial interests of a donor, Nate Paul.
The most senior aide to Paxton, Jeff Mateer, resigned weeks ago. Paxton placed two other top aides on leave. The agency has not answered repeated questions about the employment status of the other whistleblowers, or what cause Paxton had to fire Mase and Brickman.
The Houston Chronicle first reported the news of Brickman’s firing Thursday evening.
Brickman declined to comment Thursday. He joined the agency earlier this year after working for the governor of Kentucky.
Employment attorneys say by firing the employees who alleged he had broken the law, Paxton may be walking directly into a lawsuit for violating the Texas Whistleblower Act, which protects state employees from retaliation after they accuse their superiors of crimes.
“This situation looks like what the Texas Whistleblower Act was designed to prevent. And the timing looks bad,” Jason Smith, a North Texas employment attorney, told The Texas Tribune this week.
Paxton has denied the allegations as false and dismissed the whistleblowers as “rogue employees.”
WATCH: Biden destroys Trump for claiming 545 kids forever separated from their parents were trafficked by ‘coyotes’
President Donald Trump tried to defend his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border by falsely claiming they were being trafficked by "coyotes."
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump, reminding the American people that the children were brought into the country by "coyotes," but by their parents.
There are now 545 children who Trump separated from their families who will never be re-united, because this administration didn't bother to keep track of them.
"These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated 'em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with," Biden told voters. "And guess what? It's not coyotes – didn't bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation."
Joe Biden wiped the floor with Trump
In the second and final one-on-one presidential debate of the 2020 race, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both turned in stronger performances than they had in their first, thanks in part to the impressive moderation of NBC News reporter Kristen Welker. Trump, perhaps because of new rules and advice he'd received, was much less inclined to interrupt Biden and marginally less combative. Biden, perhaps because he wasn't interrupted constantly, was able to get to many of his key talking point and directly connect with voters on matters that are important to them.
Though Trump occasionally had a strong or persuasive moment, Biden was undoubtedly the clear victor of the debate. He cleaned the president's clock.
