‘Segregated South type behavior’: Americans are furious at ‘scared’ Texas’s Gov. Abbott deploying Guard troops to the polls

Published

1 min ago

on

Greg Abbott (Facebook)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that he is deploying troops to the polls in the state, something that a president can’t even due because it can suppress the vote.

“The Texas Army National Guard said Monday it had been ordered to dispatch 1,000 troops to five major cities around the state in conjunction with the Nov. 3 election,” San Antonio Express-News reported on Monday.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
