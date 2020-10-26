‘Segregated South type behavior’: Americans are furious at ‘scared’ Texas’s Gov. Abbott deploying Guard troops to the polls

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that he is deploying troops to the polls in the state, something that a president can’t even due because it can suppress the vote.

“The Texas Army National Guard said Monday it had been ordered to dispatch 1,000 troops to five major cities around the state in conjunction with the Nov. 3 election,” San Antonio Express-News reported on Monday.

It sent people into flames of rage claiming that it was an example of a Republican governor behaving like a segregationist from the 1950s.

See the attacks in the tweets below:

This is 1950s segregated south type behavior — prospect of Texas Army National Guard at polling locations is a blatant act of voter intimidation. Governor Abbott needs to immediately make clear that the Texas Guard will not be used to hover at polling sites intimidating voters. https://t.co/WstFuXZSAz — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 26, 2020

Let Governor Abbot know how you feel about this by calling his office: (512) 463-2000 https://t.co/ZIYXKlUYBW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 26, 2020

Kommandant Abott to deploy his storm troopers per Hair Twitler's command. https://t.co/3zTAbMfFzY — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 26, 2020

TX Gov. Abbott will deploy 1,000 national guard soldiers to polling places on November 3 to intimidate Democrats from voting. — =Mask it or Casket= (@seriousfun8309) October 26, 2020

REPUBLIKKKLAN INTINMIDATION

Texas #GOP Governor Abbott to deploy 1000 National Guard troops for election – Express-News reports Democratic “strongholds” will be receiving the Guard units, including San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth.https://t.co/ISZhvTnQHD — reddawns (@reddawns) October 26, 2020

In a disturbing and possibly unprecedented move Republican Governor Greg Abbott will deploy 1000 National Guard troops into Texas cities for the presidential election next week. ~@textiff @kwillsmom — EllenZ #VoteToday🚙 (@ellenzelwell) October 26, 2020

@GregAbbott_TX why are you sending the National guard to Democratic strongholds in the state for Election Day? — Shaun M 🇺🇸 (@scfm69) October 26, 2020

So instead of opening more polling places or making early voting easier this jackass… https://t.co/1hOTfnL4f8 — Maxwell SmartPhone (@therealplau) October 26, 2020

So it begins Republicans pulling out all the authoritarian tactics especially in Texas ! Note he’s only deploying them to Democratic stronghold cities ! Texas GOP Governor Abbott to deploy 1000 National Guard troops for election | Raw Story https://t.co/uMkbtYqjF0 via rawstory — katie straka (@SPN411) October 26, 2020

This looks like #voterintimidation. @ACLU, can you request an injunction to stop Abbott from calling out the National Guard to Texas elections? https://t.co/w5r2bXjgqH — Lisa Mims (@lisamariemims) October 26, 2020

Texas governor is scared of the republic turning blue so it’s sending national guard to poll places to suppress voters or intimidate them! #VoteBlue @GregAbbott_TX #TrumpIsLosing #TrumpCollapse — danny. (@MambaClutch_8) October 26, 2020

https://t.co/wWoTUXaERd Well, I hope the Natl Guard is ordered to maintain peace and keep armed militias away from the election polling centers and not to intimidate anyone under any circumstances. One hostile act by the Natl. Guard and it will be on Abbott for election rigging. — Tim (@timiamiamtim) October 26, 2020

Really…could you be more of a door mat for Trump? #AbuseofPower #UsefulIdiot #VoterIntimidation

Texas GOP Governor Abbott to deploy 1000 National Guard troops for election https://t.co/3Ybo4AP9Ar — NGraff (@IAMNTX) October 26, 2020

Enough to get Abbott to call out the National Guard. — Peter Principle (@Jobsboils) October 26, 2020

Chief vote suppressor, @GregAbbott_TX, calling in National Guard to stand watch over our elections. Why? https://t.co/eZYy6bImpi — Paul Revere's Ghost (@RevereGhost) October 26, 2020

@GregAbbott_TX no state needs the national guard present when people vote. Stop your voter suppression. — Tmayo (@Tmayo72813432) October 26, 2020

Abbott has time to call out the National Guard to go to Dem cities to intimidate voters, but he doesn't have time to take care of his responsibilities to save Texans. https://t.co/LXB8xkr82t — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) October 26, 2020

Juliette Kayem put out a big thread this morning about all states calling in the National Guard for the possible Election Day violence. The governors should be communicating this out. With Abbott it’s hard to trust. — Bostonpies (@Bostonpies2) October 26, 2020

"In a disturbing and possibly unprecedented move Republican Governor Greg Abbott will deploy 1000 National Guard troops into Texas cities for the presidential election next week." Voter suppression about to happen in Texas.https://t.co/h28Oq91TSi — Aging Artemis (@AgingArtemis) October 26, 2020

So Gov Abbott is dispatching the National Guard to the polls on Nov. 3rd. Get the fuck out of here with this nonsense. This is not Russia or North Korea. — Coach Miller (@CoachMiller1981) October 26, 2020

This is an abomination. "Express-News reports Democratic “strongholds” will be receiving the Guard units, including San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth."https://t.co/3FerTtH98u — Portia McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) October 26, 2020

Governor Abbott is mobilizing 1,000 Texas Army National Guard troops to the five largest Texas cities on election day — for "reasons" Smells like potential voter intimidation… — Jim Clark (@jwclark) October 26, 2020

Abbott mobilizing the Texas Army National Guard just shows you how scared Republicans are about Texas turning blue this year. Get out and vote!!! — Jim Clark (@jwclark) October 26, 2020

This is a disgusting abuse of power by Governor Abbott. Our military should never be used in such a manner. Placing troops only in Democratic strong holds is obvious voter intimidation. @GregAbbott_TX should immediately rescind this order. https://t.co/Ho2IosPFKJ — 🇺🇸Veterans For Biden🇺🇸 (@Vets4Biden) October 26, 2020