Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Selfish’ Trump ripped by Tucson mayor for holding ‘super-spreader’ COVID gathering during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s MAGA rally in Tucson, Arizona (screengrab).

President Donald Trump held two campaign rallies in Arizona on Monday.

Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin posted pictures from the scene that show no social.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Trump told the crowd that “the pandemic is ending”

Mayor Romero disagreed.

“Tucsonans have sacrificed so much to #SlowTheSpread since the summer,” she posted. “With all due respect Mr. President, these super-spreader mass gatherings are selfish and they are NOT helping.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Debate commission says moderator can cut Trump’s mic for 2 minutes if he interrupts Biden

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that they will be adopting new rules that will cut the candidates microphones if they attempt to interrupt the other for 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per debate segment.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Debate commission adopts new rules to mute microphones to allow Trump, Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment.

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Embattled GOP senator called ‘honey’ and ‘darling’ by Donald Trump

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

At President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona on Monday, he called up Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), one of the most vulnerable incumbents fighting for re-election in November — and referred to her as "honey" and "darling."

"Martha McSally is here. She's saving your Second Amendment," said Trump. "She's been a great, great senator. Martha, come here, honey. She's been a great, great senator. And just go out and vote for Martha McSally. Save your Second Amendment. Save your Second Amendment. Thank you, darling. She's done a great job, and she's a worker, and she's a great fighter pilot. They told me all about her, some of the pilots, they said she was a great fighter pilot."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump makes up new conspiracy theory — that Hunter Biden is a prescription drug ‘middle man’

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

In an attempt to disparage his Democratic candidate's son, President Donald J. Trump referred to Hunter Biden as the "middle man" of drugs.

"...never hear middle women. We'll make it politically correct, they're middle men. These guys are so rich. Who are they? I bet you Hunter gets a piece of the action," Trump said. "Hunter Biden is a middle man on top of everything else. He gets it from China and Ukraine and three and $3.5 million from Moscow and, on top of everything else, he's a middle man. I bet he is. He probably gets a piece of the action."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE