‘Selfish’ Trump ripped by Tucson mayor for holding ‘super-spreader’ COVID gathering during pandemic
President Donald Trump held two campaign rallies in Arizona on Monday.
Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin posted pictures from the scene that show no social.
A pan of the crowd at Trump’s Tucson, Arizona rally. pic.twitter.com/7HMkvdOAXv
The scene as Trump takes the stage. pic.twitter.com/evx8DwWP8k
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Trump told the crowd that “the pandemic is ending”
Mayor Romero disagreed.
“Tucsonans have sacrificed so much to #SlowTheSpread since the summer,” she posted. “With all due respect Mr. President, these super-spreader mass gatherings are selfish and they are NOT helping.”
"The pandemic is ending" – @realDonaldTrump moments ago in #Tucson.
Tucsonans have sacrificed so much to #SlowTheSpread since the summer.
With all due respect Mr. President, these super-spreader mass gatherings are selfish and they are NOT helping.
