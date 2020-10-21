Senate democrats to boycott Barrett vote — and will fill seats with women directly impacted by confirmation
Senate democrats are planning to boycott the upcoming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death.
BREAKING: "Senate Democrats Plan To Boycott Amy Coney Barrett’s Committee Vote. Their plan is to fill their empty seats with photos of people who would be hurt by Barrett casting a deciding vote against the Affordable Care Act." @HuffPost
— James Kosur (@JamesKosur) October 21, 2020
Asked Wednesday what would happen if Democrats don’t show up to Barrett’s hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “We’ll vote the nominee out.”
2020 Election
Senate democrats to boycott Barrett vote — and will fill seats with women directly impacted by confirmation
Senate democrats are planning to boycott the upcoming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death.
https://twitter.com/JamesKosur/status/1319013440455909378?s=20
Asked Wednesday what would happen if Democrats don’t show up to Barrett’s hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “We’ll vote the nominee out.”
2020 Election
Republican megadonors are holding back their cash as November 3rd approaches
As the 2020 election draws to a close, conservatives in the financial community are growing increasingly wary of investing in Donald Trump's campaign for reelection, CNBC reports.
"People in the securities and investment industry pumped $20 million into his 2016 run for president, with most going toward super PACs backing his candidacy, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics," the report states. "That total doesn’t also include the millions of Wall Street contributions that went toward the president’s inauguration after he defeated Hillary Clinton."
But in this election cycle, donors have given Trump just over $13 million. Others who previously backed Trump financially have disappeared altogether.
2020 Election
Mother called ‘Biden supporter’ while shopping for her son’s favorite cereal — ‘I hope your kid dies’
A Colombian-American woman in Orange County was headed into the grocery store when she was accosted by a man screaming obscenities at her and her child.
“You’re a stupid, ignorant (expletive) and you don’t belong in this country because you’re an illegal,” a man shouted. “I hope your (expletive) kid dies. How about that? I hope he dies of leukemia and suffers a long time."
The woman recorded the dispute in the parking lot. She was at the store to purchase her son's favorite cereal. She said the man called her a “Biden supporter.”