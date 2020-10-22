Senate Judiciary Republicans advance Amy Coney Barrett nomination as Democrats boycott hearing
Chairman Lindsey Graham has forced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee. By a 12-0 margin Republicans have voted to send her nomination to the full Senate for confirmation. Democrats boycotted the final vote.
Barrett is a religious right extremist who has ties to an anti-LGBTQ hate group. She opposes the Affordable Care Act and a woman’s right to have an abortion. Barrett, who subscribes to the pseudo practice of constitutional interpretation known as originalism, has also made clear she does not believe in respecting precedent, called stare decisis.
Graham is accused of again breaking committee rules as there were no Democrats present.
JUST IN: Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously votes on nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 12-0, as committee Democrats boycotted the roll call.
— ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2020
WATCH: Trump tells Lesley Stahl that he’s ‘not okay’ with her asking tough questions prior to trainwreck interview
President Donald Trump has now released footage from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview -- and it starts with the president warning her that he doesn't want to deal with any tough questions.
Before the interview begins, Stahl can be heard asking, "Are you ready for some tough questions?"
"Just be fair," the president responded.
"But last time [I interviewed you], I remember you saying to me, 'Bring it on,'" Stahl replied.
"I'm not looking for that, I'm looking for fairness," he replied.
"You're going to get fairness," she said. "But you're okay with some tough questions?"
Over a dozen internal GOP polls show Trump is on his way to getting crushed: CNN elections expert
America's top polling firms are showing that President Donald Trump is currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden -- but they don't tell the entire story.
CNN elections expert Harry Enten has examined "more than a dozen" of internal Republican and conservative polls that have been publicly released, and he's found that they all show "Trump clearly underperforming his 2016 showing."
On average, Enten discovered that the polls show Trump is doing around 5 points worse than he did in 2016 among multiple states and districts.
Black teen forced to change schools after classmate’s racist rant ignored by teacher
A Florida girl was forced to change schools after a classmate unleashed a racist rant online and her teacher did nothing about it.
The Black freshman at Miami Senior High School said her teacher offered little support when a white classmate repeatedly hurled racist venom at her in a Zoom virtual classroom, reported WSVN-TV.
“Kept on seeing something pop up on the Zoom, so I look, and then, it’s like N-word — hard R — in all caps,” said the teen, identified as Jasmine. “Then, I click on the chat, I open it and then it’s, like, spammed all through, and then it’s, like, ‘Unmute me, ugly B-word.’”